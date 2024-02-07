Helldivers 2 release time across all regions

With its release date set for February 8, 2024, the Helldivers 2 release time was shared earlier this week by the developers. The global launch times provide players with a map for when the game will launch in their region, allowing them to prepare accordingly.

Helldivers 2 is a third-person shooter game that is squad-based, where players will see "the elite forces of the Helldivers battling to win an intergalactic struggle to rid the galaxy of the rising alien threats."

Helldivers 2 release time: Global launch time explored

As mentioned earlier, Helldivers 2 will release in less than a day's time. The countdown timer will help players keep a tab on how long is left before the game releases.

The Helldivers 2 release time for the global launch across all major regions is as follows:

Time Zone Release date & time Pacific Time 1 am on February 8 Central Time 3 am on February 8 Eastern Time 4 am on February 8 UK Time 9 am on February 8 Central Europe Time 10 am on February 8 Indian Time 2.30 pm on February 8 China Standard Time 5 pm on February 8 Japan Time 6 pm on February 8 Australian Time 8 pm on February 8 New Zealand TIme 10 pm on February 8

Helldivers 2 release time across major regions (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

The game is set to drop on PC (Steam) and PlayStation 5. At this point, it will not be released on Xbox, Nintendo Switch, or any other platforms. Helldivers 2 pre-orders went live in September 2023, soon after the release date was announced.

FAQs on Helldivers 2

Will Helldivers 2 have a single-player mode?

The game is a squad-based title with players banding together in multiplayer. It is an online co-op in which players can also choose to play solo. There is no single-player campaign.

How many players can join in Helldivers 2?

Four players can join together in online multiplayer to play the title.

What does Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition contain?

The Super Citizen Edition provides players with ‘DP-53 Savior of the Free’ Armor Set, ‘Will of the People’ Cape, ‘MP-98 Knight’ Weapon, Super Citizen Status, Stratagem Hero Ship Game, and ‘Steeled Veterans’ Premium Warbond.

With the game releasing in less than a day, interested players can also check out the following guides:

