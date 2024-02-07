Helldivers 2 release time across all regions

With its release date set for February 8, 2024, the Helldivers 2 release time was shared earlier this week by the developers. The global launch times provide players with a map for when the game will launch in their region, allowing them to prepare accordingly.
Helldivers 2 is a third-person shooter game that is squad-based, where players will see "the elite forces of the Helldivers battling to win an intergalactic struggle to rid the galaxy of the rising alien threats."
Helldivers 2 release time: Global launch time explored
As mentioned earlier, Helldivers 2 will release in less than a day's time. The countdown timer will help players keep a tab on how long is left before the game releases.
The Helldivers 2 release time for the global launch across all major regions is as follows:
The game is set to drop on PC (Steam) and PlayStation 5. At this point, it will not be released on Xbox, Nintendo Switch, or any other platforms. Helldivers 2 pre-orders went live in September 2023, soon after the release date was announced.
FAQs on Helldivers 2
Will Helldivers 2 have a single-player mode?
The game is a squad-based title with players banding together in multiplayer. It is an online co-op in which players can also choose to play solo. There is no single-player campaign.
How many players can join in Helldivers 2?
Four players can join together in online multiplayer to play the title.
What does Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition contain?
The Super Citizen Edition provides players with ‘DP-53 Savior of the Free’ Armor Set, ‘Will of the People’ Cape, ‘MP-98 Knight’ Weapon, Super Citizen Status, Stratagem Hero Ship Game, and ‘Steeled Veterans’ Premium Warbond.
