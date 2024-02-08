Does Helldivers 2 have crossplay?

The release of the long-awaited Helldivers 2 allows players to dive into an exhilarating new gaming adventure. This immersive experience offers a captivating third-person perspective, allowing gamers to truly get lost in the action. What makes it even better is that the title is now accessible on various platforms, catering to both PS5 enthusiasts and PC users.

If you are eagerly awaiting the bug-squashing adventures with friends, then you might find yourself intrigued by the concept of its crossplay. Notably, Steam has made the game available to play, which was originally designed exclusively for PS5. Unfortunately, the same can't be said for the console rivals, as Helldivers 2 is not available for Xbox at the time of writing.

With the arrival of the latest Helldivers title on both PS5 and PC, there has been a surge of interest in the potential for crossplay. Thus, this piece will thoroughly delve into that matter.

Can you crossplay in Helldivers 2?

The lack of a single-player campaign in Helldivers 2 might be a drawback, but that is negated by the crossplay functionality, which connects both PS5 and PC players. This decision is undoubtedly the optimal one and is warmly embraced by players on both platforms.

The social media and community manager at Arrowhead Game Studios, Katherine Baskin, officially confirmed this statement on the PlayStation blog post. She asserted:

"we’re pleased to announce that Helldivers 2 supports crossplay! That means your teammates on PC can play with you on PS5 and vice versa. Community and teamwork are the most important pillars of Helldivers 2, and it is essential to ensure players can work together regardless of the system they choose to use. Together we can celebrate victories, mourn losses, and liberate the galaxy without platform boundaries."

The sole concern regarding crossplay lies in the clash between players who employ controllers and PC users equipped with a keyboard and mouse. The latter possesses a greater level of precision, particularly in competitive shooting games.

However, since the latest Helldivers game is designed for PvE gameplay, console players might find solace in having a skilled PC player on their team, as they can offer valuable assistance and contribute significantly to the team's success.

Meanwhile, the developers have yet to confirm the inclusion of cross-progression as a feature. The concept of cross-progression has become progressively more significant within the gaming realm, particularly as newer titles implement intricate systems such as in-game shops and mechanics that pose challenges when attempting to advance on multiple platforms once again.