Is there a PvP mode in Helldivers 2?

Like its predecessor, Helldivers 2 is never short on unique and powerful aliens to kill. In the game, you will have access to an impressive arsenal as you gear up for your quest to protect Super Earth from forces of evil. Enemy variety is one of the greatest strengths of the title, and the game offers many ways to deal with its evil alien life.

But that doesn't mean everyone is impressed with PvE action alone. Many have begun to wonder whether this excellent co-op adventure allows players to use their skills against each other in a PvP mode.

This article will answer whether the newest title from Arrowhead Game Studios, Helldivers 2, has a PvP mode.

Do players have access to a PvP mode in Helldivers 2?

PvP could completely change how Helldivers 2 is played (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

Well, the simple answer to this question is no; a PvP mode in Helldivers 2 is not present at launch.

This hasn't stopped people from experimenting and putting together something of their own. To rival the lack of a PvP mode, you can use the game's friendly fire, which is always set to on.

You can take on any of your friends by finding a secluded spot on the map and engaging in a 1v1 duel. This becomes a lot of fun when you start experimenting with the different load-outs and awesome Stratagems in Helldivers 2.

While this isn't the same thing as a dedicated PvP mode, it is the closest thing to PvP the Helldivers 2 community currently has access to.

Will players ever get to see a PvP mode in Helldivers 2?

Does Helldivers 2 really need a PvP mode? (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

As of right now, there has been no word on a PvP mode from developer Arrowhead Game Studios. Moreover, if we look at how much success the game has enjoyed so far, an argument could be made that a PvP mode in Helldivers 2 is not the need of the hour.

Since a large part of the community wants PvP, the developers may add it during a future update. Now, this may or may not become a reality; it would be best for fans to have much hope for a PvP mode in Helldivers 2 until the developer provides any updates.

Check out our other articles covering Helldivers 2:

Is HD2 single-player? || Does HD2 have crossplay? || All trophies in HD2