The best Stratagems in Helldivers 2 can help tip the odds of battle in your favor. Depending on which category you use, these will provide deadly air strikes, additional weapons, armor, or defensive systems. All the different kinds of threats you will face on your quest to protect Super Earth will require you to constantly experiment with various Stratagems for the best possible results.

Just like you can change your primary weapons in Helldivers 2, you can also change your Stratagems. It is good to constantly experiment with different kinds, as some shine brighter than others. Let's take a look at the best Stratagems in Helldivers 2.

These tactical support abilities will more often than not shift the winds of battle to be in your favor. The ones that we have listed below are the best ones available in this title and will be of great help to you on your journey to protect Super Earth. These are the best stratagems in Helldivers 2:

Rocket Sentry

Shield Generator Relay

Orbital 380mm barrage

While the most efficient Stratagems will help you obliterate your enemies in a flash, the ones that are good at defense can make you invulnerable in combat. As we said before, these can greatly tip the odds in your favor. If used correctly, these Stratagems can also help you even the playing field. Let's take a closer look.

Best Stratagems in Helldivers 2: Rocket Sentry

The Rocket Sentry Stratagem is most effective against Heavy Infantry (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

Heavy Infantry are often the toughest enemies to deal with in Helldivers 2. These enemies are not annoying because of their prowess in battle, but because of their ability to eat bullets and still carry on.

However, using the Rocket Sentry stratagem will obliterate their HP and leave you free to advance. Their ridiculous efficiency and ability to hold areas alone make these Stratagems some of the best in the game.

Best Stratagems in Helldivers 2: Shield Generator Relay

You've had a stratagem that can help eliminate your enemies in a flash; now how about one that helps you render all of their weaponry useless? The Shield Generator Relay stratagem, as the name suggests, generates a shield that protects you and your team from the bullets of your enemies.

However, that's not even the best part, while it protects bullets from entering your space, it also allows you to shoot back at your enemies to deal some devastating damage. If the enemy's numbers are starting to overwhelm you, throwing one of these down can help you get through with a breeze.

Best Stratagems in Helldivers 2: Orbital 380mm Barrage

The Orbital 380mm Barrage is perhaps the strongest weapon in your arsenal in Helldivers 2. This Area-of-effect attack calls down a mortar from space that decimates anyone unlucky enough to get caught in its impact.

A lot of missions in this title can become somewhat mediocre due to how overpowered this Stratagem is. Its efficiency at crowd control and devastating potential for damage make it one of the best stratagems in Helldivers 2.

