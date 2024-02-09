How to change primary weapon in Helldivers 2

Arrowhead Game Studios' newest title will have you constantly tweaking your loadout; the need to change your primary weapon in Helldivers 2 cannot be understated. Helldivers 2 is a co-op experience that requires meticulous planning and communication between you and your team. So, you will have to come up with varying strategies for different missions.

That will often entail a change in loadout, so you will need to swap out your primary weapon in Helldivers 2. Let's take a look at how this works.

Here's how to change the primary weapon in Helldivers 2

Changing primary weapons (Image via YouTube/Games & Apps Tutorials)

You will constantly come back to your ship in Helldivers 2. This flying vessel serves as your base of operations on your quest to save Super Earth and spread its ideals of peace and democracy. More importantly, this is where you will be able to change your primary weapon in Helldivers 2. Here's how:

Go to your ship

Access the Armory

Select Primary Weapons

From here, all you need to do is select your primary weapon of choice, click equip, and you're all set. You can choose between assault rifles, shotguns, sniper rifles, and more, depending on what the mission requires you to do.

The game even allows you to change your secondary weapon, grenades, and armor, all with the help of the Armory. It would serve you well to keep coming back to this and exploring all the options available. More will unlock as you progress through the game.

Best starting primary weapon in Helldivers 2

Arrowhead Game Studios' newest title has plenty to offer (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The game has just been released, so it's quite possible that you haven't made your way to the beefier weapon options that are available during the later stages. However, some excellent starting primary weapons are available and will serve you well during the early hours of this title. Let's take a look:

Standard Rifle

Light Shotgun

Basic Plasma Pistol

If you're still learning the ropes, the Standard Rifle is a good choice because it does a decent amount of damage and has deadly accuracy, which will help you efficiently gun down your enemies.

The Light Shotgun is a viable option only if you have a good grasp on the movement mechanics. If you can move in proximity to your enemies, then there is nothing better than the Light Shotgun to blast your people away at close range.

Lastly, the Basic Plasma Pistol is perfect because it has unlimited ammunition. This means there is a ton of room for error; you can continue to miss with this weapon, and it won't matter because the bullets will never run out.

