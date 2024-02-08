Best Helldivers 2 graphics settings for PC

To get the best framerates, you will need to spend some time customizing the Helldivers 2 graphics settings on PC. The game is optimized well on the platform but requires some fine tweaks for the best experience. Those with entry-level hardware will need to spend some time in the settings before playing the game to avoid major stutters and frame drops.

In this article, we review the best settings combination for PC. We list options for a wide range of hardware to help you get the right graphics options in one go.

Helldivers 2 graphics settings on PC allow for maximum framerates on most hardware

Like most AAA video games, the new Helldivers game on PC comes with a regular set of customizable graphics options. Since there's no specific basis for computing prowess for PCs, there isn't a universal setting that fits all.

The detailed recommendation list, depending on different hardware combinations, is as follows:

Display

Screen brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference UI brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference High dynamic range: Off

Off Camera shake strength: Medium

Medium Vertical field of view: 55

55 Graphics device: Primary graphics card

Primary graphics card Screen device: 0

0 Resolution : 1920 x 1080 (for RTX 3060, RX 6600, and equivalent), 2560 x 1440 (for RTX 3070 Ti, 4070, RX 7700 XT, and equivalent), 3840 x 2160 (for RTX 4070 Ti Super, RX 7800 XT, and equivalent)

: 1920 x 1080 (for RTX 3060, RX 6600, and equivalent), 2560 x 1440 (for RTX 3070 Ti, 4070, RX 7700 XT, and equivalent), 3840 x 2160 (for RTX 4070 Ti Super, RX 7800 XT, and equivalent) Render scale: Native (for RTX 4070 Ti Super and above), Ultra Quality (for RTX 3070 Ti, 4070, RX 7700 XT, and equivalent), Quality (for RTX 3060 and above), Performance (for RTX 3050), FSR Quality (for RX 6600 XT and above), Ultra Performance (for GTX 1050 Ti and above)

Native (for RTX 4070 Ti Super and above), Ultra Quality (for RTX 3070 Ti, 4070, RX 7700 XT, and equivalent), Quality (for RTX 3060 and above), Performance (for RTX 3050), FSR Quality (for RX 6600 XT and above), Ultra Performance (for GTX 1050 Ti and above) Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen V-sync: off

Graphics

Graphics preset: Custom

Custom Motion blur: As per your preference

As per your preference Depth of field: As per your preference

As per your preference Bloom: As per your preference

As per your preference Sharpness: As per your preference

As per your preference Texture quality: High (for RTX 4060 Ti and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above)

High (for RTX 4060 Ti and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above) Object detail quality: High (for RTX 4060 and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above)

High (for RTX 4060 and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above) Render distance: High (for RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above)

High (for RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above) Shadow quality: High (for RTX 4060 Ti and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above)

High (for RTX 4060 Ti and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above) Particle quality: High (for RTX 4060 and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above)

High (for RTX 4060 and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above) Reflection quality: High (for RTX 4060 Ti and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above)

High (for RTX 4060 Ti and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above) Space quality: High (for RTX 4060 Ti and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above)

High (for RTX 4060 Ti and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above) Ambient occlusion: On

On Screen-space global illumination On (for RTX 3050 and above), Off (for RTX 2060 and below)

On (for RTX 3050 and above), Off (for RTX 2060 and below) Vegetation and rubble density: High (for RTX 4060 Ti and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above)

High (for RTX 4060 Ti and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above) Terrain quality: High (for RTX 4060 Ti and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above)

High (for RTX 4060 Ti and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above) Volumetric fog quality: High (for RTX 4060 Ti and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above)

High (for RTX 4060 Ti and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above) Volumetric cloud quality: High (for RTX 4060 Ti and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above)

High (for RTX 4060 Ti and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above) Lighting quality: High (for RTX 4060 Ti and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above)

High (for RTX 4060 Ti and above), Medium (for RX 6500 XT and above), Low (for GTX 1050 Ti and above) Anti-aliasing: On

Depending on which GPU you are running, you shouldn't face performance issues playing Helldivers 2 with the right settings. Even modest hardware like the RTX 3060 can easily hit 60 FPS in the game consistently at 1080p without major compromises to the visual quality.

