Does Helldivers 2 have microtransactions? Warbonds explained

Helldivers 2 having microtransactions is one of the biggest curiosities that many players might have regarding the recently released PS5 exclusive. While it is technically a sequel to Arrowhead Game Studio's 2015 cult classic, it is also built as an entirely fresh experience, and one that serves as PlayStation's very first foray into live-service territory.

Much like any other live-service game, Helldivers 2 comes packed with plenty of reasons for players to stick around till the end-game, and even beyond that. Much like the previous entry in the series, the sequel is mostly focused on co-op gameplay, with single-player being an option, but not a recommended way.

The game is enjoyable without requiring you to spend a single penny outside the admission fee. However, you can choose to skip grinding for premium currency and Warbonds, and instead buy the game's form of microtransactions, i.e., Super Credits.

Are there microtransactions in Helldivers 2?

While yes, there are microtransactions in Helldivers 2, in their current form those are not at all mandatory to unlock rewards from the Warbonds. The Super Credits can be earned quite easily via gameplay. Prior to the title's release, Game Director Sagar Beroshi mentioned how the sequel won't feature any FOMO-driven monetization systems:

"At Arrowhead, we're gamers too, and we want these Warbonds to feel modern, fun, and in line with the Arrowhead style. This is important to us: the Warbonds are NOT a pay-to-win, FOMO-driven system."

The Super Credits can be earned during both co-op as well as the single-player modes in Helldivers 2. While the Warbonds and Super Credits can be bought for real money, they can also be earned quite easily and organically via gameplay.

What are Warbonds in Helldivers 2?

Warbonds are essentially the game's "Battle Pass." They feature a plethora of unlockable rewards for completing certain objectives and reaching specific milestones during gameplay. You can also choose to skip the grind and directly get the rewards from the Warbonds using Super Credits, which is where the monetization element comes into play.

However, unlike in other live-service games that employ a progression system, the rewards in the Warbonds are never removed or replaced. You can work towards particular rewards at their own leisure, without the added frustration of missing out on things due to not being able to log into the game every single day.

Additionally, if you pre-ordered or bought the $60 Super Citizen Edition of Helldivers 2, you will be able to claim the Premium Warbond Steeled Veterans, featuring exclusive cosmetics, weapon skins, and much more.