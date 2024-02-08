Helldivers 2 Failed to Join error: Possible fixes and reasons

While the game finally launched today (February 8), players have been struggling with the Helldivers 2 Failed to Join error when trying to dive in. Although there is no official fix to the problem, there are a few options that fans can try and see.

The community had been waiting for Helldivers 2 for some time now. The anticipation and hype surrounding the title were at an all-time high before release, and the launch numbers pointed to the same.

The game has a concurrent player peak of 63,931 (at the time of writing) within six hours of launch. The gameplay's multiplayer aspect and the high count of players have likely impacted the servers, forcing the Failed to Join error in Helldivers 2.

Exploring possible fixes for Helldivers 2 Failed to Join error

Helldivers 2 Failed to Join error in-game (Image via Arrowhead Gate Studio)

As mentioned earlier, there is no official fix as of yet for Helldivers 2 Failed to Join error. We advise players to make sure there are no issues with the internet connection on their end.

If there are none, restarting and reloading the game and disabling crossplay may also do the trick. These are not sure-fire fixes, and we will update this article if there is any official communication regarding the same. Conversely, fans can also choose to play Helldivers solo for the time being as they wait for the Failed to Join error to be fixed.

The Helldivers 2 Failed to Join error is likely due to the servers getting overwhelmed at launch with the large number of players currently active in-game simultaneously.

In all probability, the developers didn't expect such a count and will soon fix the issues, if any, from their end so that there are no adverse issues for fans to contend with. There has been no official confirmation as of now regarding the error.

