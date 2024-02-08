Helldivers 2 trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock

The Helldivers 2 trophy list provides trainers with an overview of all the achievements they can unlock while playing the game. For the completionists, this is an important element in their gameplay as they will love to finish the title a 100% through and unlock everything that it has to offer.

Helldivers 2 was finally released on February 8, 2024, on PlayStation 5 and PC, with the developers giving Xbox and Nintendo Switch a miss at launch. The third-person shooter title has already posted a concurrent player peak of 64,183 (at the time of writing), less than 10 hours since launch.

Helldivers 2 trophy guide: How to unlock all achievements

Helldivers 2 has 39 trophies in total for PlayStation players to unlock, including the elusive Platinum for acquiring all other trophies that are available in-game. The achievements list also provides a peek at the various kind of content and activities that fans will get to engage with or look out for during their playthrough.

Helldivers 2 trophy list (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

The full Helldivers 2 trophy list is as follows:

Platinum

The Epitome of Super Earth - Obtain all trophies of Helldivers 2

Gold

Hell Dive - Complete an Extreme difficulty mission or higher without anyone dying.

- Complete an Extreme difficulty mission or higher without anyone dying. Hold my primary, I'm going in! - Complete a full Hard difficulty mission or higher without anyone firing their primary or support weapon.

- Complete a full Hard difficulty mission or higher without anyone firing their primary or support weapon. Gone in 360 seconds! - Complete a full Extreme difficulty Blitz mission and extract in under six minutes

Silver

Extractamundo! - Extract with a full squad on a Hard difficulty or more mission.

- Extract with a full squad on a Hard difficulty or more mission. Caught them by Supplies! - Kill a Charger with a resupply pod.

- Kill a Charger with a resupply pod. Samples are a diver's best friend - Extract with at least 15 rare samples from a mission as a team.

- Extract with at least 15 rare samples from a mission as a team. Doing your part - Complete at least 100 missions.

- Complete at least 100 missions. It's the only way to be sure... - Have six orbital barrage stratagems in the same place at the same time.

- Have six orbital barrage stratagems in the same place at the same time. For the greater good! - Kill 5,000 enemies.

- Kill 5,000 enemies. Kill it with fire! - Kill 100 enemies using fire damage in a single mission.

- Kill 100 enemies using fire damage in a single mission. Get some! - Fire at least 150 rounds in one burst, killing at least 10 enemies.

- Fire at least 150 rounds in one burst, killing at least 10 enemies. That which does not kill you... - Be injured in all limbs at the same time.

- Be injured in all limbs at the same time. The power of Democracy - Kill 25 enemies with one stratagem.

- Kill 25 enemies with one stratagem. Fully operational - Reach max rank on one ship module.

Bronze

Ship it! - Upgrade all ship modules by at least one level.

- Upgrade all ship modules by at least one level. Nothing is bigger than Freedom - Defeat a Hulk.

- Defeat a Hulk. The taller they are... - Defeat a Bile Titan.

- Defeat a Bile Titan. They don't call it Tacticool for nothin' - Complete 10 tactical objectives.

- Complete 10 tactical objectives. Let's call it a draw - Shoot off both arms on a Hulk and then extract while it's alive.

- Shoot off both arms on a Hulk and then extract while it's alive. Cool guys don't loo- AAAAH! - Fly at least 25 meters from the shockwave of an explosion.

- Fly at least 25 meters from the shockwave of an explosion. Hot Potato! - Throw back a live grenade.

- Throw back a live grenade. Bot Scrapper - Play one Bot Mission.

- Play one Bot Mission. Bug Stomper - Play one Bug Mission.

- Play one Bug Mission. Extractinating the Countryside - Play a Planet defense mission.

- Play a Planet defense mission. Patriot - Play at least 50 missions.

- Play at least 50 missions. Hold My Liber-tea! - While using a jump pack, knock yourself into a ragdoll state.

- While using a jump pack, knock yourself into a ragdoll state. Eat This! - Kill a bug warrior with a shotgun within 1 meter.

- Kill a bug warrior with a shotgun within 1 meter. Democracy ain't done with you yet - Heal another player using stims.

- Heal another player using stims. Promote Synergy - Provide assisted reload for a teammate.

- Provide assisted reload for a teammate. Strapping Young Lad - Customize your Helldiver with new cape, armor, and helmet.

- Customize your Helldiver with new cape, armor, and helmet. In the Nick of Time - Extract after the timer reaches zero.

- Extract after the timer reaches zero. The Real Deal - Complete Basic Training.

- Complete Basic Training. The Long Arm of Justice - Kill a target at a distance of over 100m.

- Kill a target at a distance of over 100m. Stalking is illegal - Complete a Stalker Hive tactical objective.

- Complete a Stalker Hive tactical objective. Job's done! - Complete a mission but fail to extract.

- Complete a mission but fail to extract. Science is done by quantity - Extract with at least 15 common samples.

- Extract with at least 15 common samples. They mostly come at night... - Extract from a mission during nighttime.

- Extract from a mission during nighttime. Spread Managed Democracy - Kill 150 enemies during the same mission.

Check out our other Helldivers 2 articles:

Does Helldivers 2 have crossplay? || Is Helldivers 2 available on Steam Deck? || Is Helldivers 2 available on Xbox? || Helldivers 2 PC system requirements || Helldivers 2 Failed to Join error: Possible fixes

Poll : Are you looking to Platinum Helldivers 2? Yes No 0 votes