How to customize body type in Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 allows players to head into the battlefield in style, thanks to its customization options. However, the feature isn't as extensive as people would expect from other titles. Players are limited to customizing body type and armory. Still, the game provides a range of options for armor and outfit changes.

You can only select from two options under the body type in Helldivers 2. The difference isn't noticeable, but it's still a welcome addition to the customization feature.

Here's how you can change your character's body type in Helldivers 2.

How to change your body type in Helldivers 2

Body type options in Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

To change your body type in Helldivers 2, you need to go to the Armory inside your ship. You can find the Armory at the side of the bridge. Interact with it to open the customization screen.

From the list of tabs, select 'Character.' This should display six different options that you can customize, including the body type. Select the body type option and pick your preferred choice.

As mentioned, there are only two body type options in Helldivers 2: Brawny and Lean. It is important to note that your body type does not affect your gameplay, so you can freely choose without worrying about the effects.

What can you customize in Helldivers 2?

You can change your character's loadout and armory in Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studio)

Aside from customizing your body type in Helldivers 2, you can also create changes to your Voice Pack, Emote, Victory Pose, Player Card, and Title. These options are all under the Character tab.

Of course, you can also change your character's armory, including Armor, Helmet, and Cape. These can be found under the Armory tab on the customization screen. Do note that some of these cosmetics can be obtainable by purchasing the Warbonds in Helldivers 2. There are also armory unlocks available as rewards if you're not keen on spending cash.

Additionally, you can customize your loadout under the Armory feature. You can also choose your primary/secondary weapons and grenade.

Helldivers 2 is currently available on PC and PS5. Follow Sportskeeda for more guides and updates on the game.

