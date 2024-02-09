Helldivers 2 settings you need to change

If you want to improve your gameplay in the thrilling Helldivers 2, it is essential to adjust some of the game's settings. Playing as a group of four players, you will join a team to accomplish tasks collaboratively. This is not just a multiplayer game but an online cooperative experience where you can decide whether to go at it alone or with the help of others.

As you venture deeper into the cave, the hordes of bugs get stronger and appear more frequently; hence, choose settings wisely to make playing through the game easier. This guide will help you gain a complete understanding of which settings you need to change inside Helldivers 2 to enjoy an enhanced gaming experience.

Best Helldivers 2 graphics settings

Best graphics settings (Image via Arrowhead Game Studio)

Assuming that you use the appropriate settings, Helldivers 2 shouldn't have any performance issues on modern GPUs. In a nutshell, for the best balance between visual appeal and smooth gameplay, choose Medium. However, certain aspects of the Texture Quality may depend on the amount of VRAM you have.

Here are the recommended graphics settings for Helldivers 2 on a mid-to-low-range PC:

Graphics Preset: Custom

Custom Motion Blur: 0

0 Depth of Field: Off

Off Bloom: On

On Sharpness: Your preference

Your preference Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Object Detail Quality: Low

Low Render Distance: Medium

Medium Shadow Quality: Low

Low Particle Quality: Low

Low Reflection Quality: Low

Low Space Quality: Low

Low Ambient Occlusion: On

On Screen-Space Global Illumination: On

On Vegetation and Rubble Density: Medium

Medium Terrain Quality: High

High Volumetric Fog Quality: Medium

Medium Volumetric Cloud Quality: Medium

Medium Lighting Quality: Medium

Medium Anti-Aliasing: On

The Depth of Field is one of the main visual settings that you should modify. While Helldivers 2's graphics settings are designed to control what we can see through the camera, if Depth of Field is turned off, it will always display everything within the focal plane without any changes occurring while playing the game.

Difficulty settings in Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 has nine levels of difficulty in the Campaign. At Destroyer’s War Room, you can select your desired difficulty using the Galactic War console. Choosing a particular difficulty is done by accessing the Galactic War menu with its planet and mission summary.

You can sort by difficulty, and a brief description of each one will tell you what to expect while fighting. There is a specific time limit for most missions, which means that players are typically given 40 minutes to complete all objectives and safely evacuate.

The following are all the difficulty options available in the game and how to unlock them:

Trivial : Default option

: Default option Easy : You have to complete a mission with Trivial difficulty.

: You have to complete a mission with Trivial difficulty. Medium : You have to complete a mission with Easy difficulty.

: You have to complete a mission with Easy difficulty. Challenging : You have to complete a mission with Medium difficulty.

: You have to complete a mission with Medium difficulty. Hard : You have to complete a mission with Challenging difficulty.

: You have to complete a mission with Challenging difficulty. Extreme : You have to complete a mission with Hard difficulty.

: You have to complete a mission with Hard difficulty. Suicide Mission : You have to complete a mission with Extreme difficulty.

: You have to complete a mission with Extreme difficulty. Impossible : You have to complete a mission with Suicide Mission difficulty.

: You have to complete a mission with Suicide Mission difficulty. Helldive: You have to complete a mission with Impossible difficulty.

There are different missions on each planet, depending on the complexity of the difficulties available. Once the difficulties have been filtered, you can receive the same mission type at another location in the world.

The more difficult the mission is, the higher rewards are obtained. You’ll earn more Medals by confronting larger outposts and challenging tougher opponents.

Best gameplay settings in Helldivers 2

Best gameplay settings (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

To venture out on your own or to have an exclusive party with friends in Helldivers 2, you should alter the Matchmaking Privacy setting, which is initially set to Public. Choose Friends Only and start your journey alone or with trusted companions.

Here are the optimal gameplay settings:

Matchmaking Privacy : Friends Only

: Friends Only Crossplay : Your preference (to connect both PS5 and PC players)

: Your preference (to connect both PS5 and PC players) Remember Aim Mode : Off

: Off Remember Weapon Functions : Yes

: Yes Weapon Switch Mode : Default

: Default Switch Weapon on Pickup : No

: No Dynamic Aim Mode : No

: No Window Notifications : On

: On Allow Data Collection: Yes

The game is meant to be enjoyed more with other players, but sometimes the people you find in quickplay are not exactly ideal teammates. Furthermore, you can also turn on the crossplay settings in Helldivers 2 to play with a PC player if you're using a PS5 and vice versa.

Best HUD settings in Helldivers 2

HUD settings (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

In Helldivers 2, the HUDs will be an integral part of your experience on the battlefield. They give you a wealth of information, ranging from missions to character data, all through your different attributes.

Here are the best HUD settings in the game:

Heads Up Display (HUD) Curve : 0

: 0 Heads Up Display (HUD) Scale : 0.90

: 0.90 HUD Background Opacity : High

: High Primary Objective Visibility : Visible

: Visible Secondary Objective Visibility : Dynamic

: Dynamic Mission Info Visibility : Dynamic

: Dynamic Stratagem Visibility : Header Visible

: Header Visible Health Visibility : Visible

: Visible Weapon Status Visibility : Visible

: Visible Hint Visibility : Visible

: Visible Tooltip Visibility : Visible

: Visible Stamina Visibility : Dynamic

: Dynamic Interaction Visibility : Visible

: Visible Nameplate Visibility : Visible

: Visible Info Feed Visibility : Dynamic

: Dynamic Sample Count Visibility : Dynamic

: Dynamic Player Marker Visibility : Visible

: Visible Compass Visibility : Visible

: Visible Compass Width : Normal

: Normal Compass Small Notches : Visible

: Visible Compass Ordinal Directions : Hidden

: Hidden Compass Angle Range : Wide

: Wide Map Navigation Mode: Hybrid

Check out the minimum and recommended Helldivers 2 system requirements for PCs.