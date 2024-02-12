All Helldivers 2 difficulty settings explained 

Whether it's weapons, armor, capes, or even difficulty settings, Helldivers 2 offers players several choices in almost every regard. Arrowhead Game Studios' latest title seems set to improve upon everything that the original Helldivers did. The switch to third-person shooting was already exciting; the added difficulty options greatly enhanced the experience.

This article will explain all the different difficulty settings in Helldivers 2.

An explanation of all Helldivers 2 difficulty settings

Helldivers 2 offers various levels of difficulty (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

In Helldivers 2, players can choose from one of nine difficulty settings. Trivial is the easiest of the bunch, and Helldive is the hardest. If you opt for a setting that's lower down the barrel, the experience will be easier; however, the rewards may be lacking. The exact opposite is true for the tougher difficulty options. Let's take a look at all the difficulty settings in Helldivers 2:

Trivial

Easy

Medium

Challenging

Hard

Extreme

Suicide Mission

Impossible

Helldive

If you're not into being too competitive and just want to sit back, relax, and pop bad guys, everything from Trivial to Medium difficulty would be your cup of tea. More experienced players can opt for anything between Challenging and Extreme. For those who like insurmountable challenges, options ranging from Suicide Mission to Helldive would be more suitable.

You can change your game's difficulty level at any given time by simply heading to your ship. Once there, head to the Galactic War screen; this is close to the armory, where you can change your loadout in Helldivers 2. From this screen, you can select any difficulty option that would be suitable for your preferred experience.

However, different difficulty settings in the game will have to be unlocked. Let's take a closer look at how this can be done.

How to unlock different difficulty settings in Helldivers 2

There is plenty to unlock in Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

At the start of the game, you will only have access to the Trivial difficulty mode. Your first mission will be played on this, and anyone should be able to breeze through it. Once you've completed a mission on Trivial, the next difficulty will unlock, and so on.

So, you'll get to test out all the difficulty levels Helldivers 2 offers before you decide on one to play your game in. This will let you see which setting delivers the most enjoyable experience. Choosing one that makes things enjoyable while keeping the whole experience slightly challenging is a good way to go about it.

