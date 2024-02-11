How to level up fast in Helldivers 2

It's very important to level up fast in Helldivers 2, especially if you're someone who wants to spend a long time with PlayStation's latest co-op shooter. Leveling up is the single most important task to engage yourself with as far as the grind is concerned. After all, the core gameplay, including the rewards, varies a lot based on your levels and also determines how easy/difficult different missions will be in general.

To level up fast in Helldivers 2, there's no shortcut available as of writing. The plain and simple trick is to just play more and complete more missions. However, there are certain points you can keep in mind that will allow you to maximize your rewards and ease the process of leveling up.

Best tips and tricks to level up fast in Helldivers 2

Every mission in the Helldivers 2 can be played at nine difficulty levels; the higher the difficulty, the better the rewards. However, the missions will also become more challenging to complete when you crank up the difficulty. But at first, you'll need to unlock the higher difficulties.

Playing solo isn't fruitful. (Image via PlayStation)

The onus is to ensure that you can consistently find success in these difficult missions to level up fast in Helldivers 2. Here are some essential tips and tricks to keep in mind:

Playing in squads : While there's no single-player mode, you can always choose to jump solo. However, it's best to play in squads, and especially with friends, to communicate properly. Missions in easier difficulties might not have too much difference, but coordination becomes key in the harder challenges.

: While there's no single-player mode, you can always choose to jump solo. However, it's best to play in squads, and especially with friends, to communicate properly. Missions in easier difficulties might not have too much difference, but coordination becomes key in the harder challenges. Finishing missions : While it's important to target the higher difficulties, play at a level that allows you to finish the quests in the first place. There's a significant difference in gained XP and currency samples between finishing a mission and dying prematurely.

: While it's important to target the higher difficulties, play at a level that allows you to finish the quests in the first place. There's a significant difference in gained XP and currency samples between finishing a mission and dying prematurely. Collect perks and stratagems : Both perks and stratagems will make your character build superior, and the right combinations can often be the difference maker between killing bugs and being killed by them.

: Both perks and stratagems will make your character build superior, and the right combinations can often be the difference maker between killing bugs and being killed by them. Prioritize missions: Certain missions are known to offer better returns in terms of rewards - be it XP or currency. While it might be repetitive in nature, doing them could certainly allow you to level up quicker.

Sadly, there are no glitches or workarounds available to level up fast in Helldivers 2. However, such things can always happen in co-op based shooter games, so readers are requested to follow Sportskeeda for any such methods that may become available in the future.