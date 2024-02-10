How to change difficulty in Helldivers 2?

Players have plenty of options to pick from when it comes to changing difficulty in Helldivers 2. Developed by Arrowhead Game Studio, the new Helldivers game primarily caters to those who love to enjoy co-op-based shooters. In such titles, the difficulty of any mission depends on how many players are playing together.

While there's no single-player campaign, players can jump in on a mission alone. This makes it important to change the difficulty in Helldivers 2, as not all missions can be undertaken alone. Moreover, it's certainly better to play on a lower difficulty than playing a harder challenge and being unable to finish it. Thankfully, the overall system of making the tweaks is quite straightforward.

Can you change difficulty in Helldivers 2?

The answer is yes, and this applies to every different type of mission. From the main hub, players can browse and select between various types of quests on the different in-game worlds. No matter which mission it is, players can choose between nine in-game difficulties. However, there's a catch - the higher difficulties remain locked at first.

The game has different difficulties (Image via PlayStation)

How to unlock different difficulties in Helldivers 2?

Before you get to changing the difficulties, having them unlocked comes first.

Trivial : Default setting

: Default setting Easy: Complete a mission on Trivial difficulty.

Complete a mission on Trivial difficulty. Medium : Complete a mission on Easy difficulty.

: Complete a mission on Easy difficulty. Challenging : Complete a mission on Medium difficulty.

: Complete a mission on Medium difficulty. Hard : Complete a mission on Challenging difficulty.

: Complete a mission on Challenging difficulty. Extreme : Complete a mission on Hard difficulty.

: Complete a mission on Hard difficulty. Suicide Mission : Complete a mission on Extreme difficulty.

: Complete a mission on Extreme difficulty. Impossible : Complete a mission on Suicide Mission difficulty.

: Complete a mission on Suicide Mission difficulty. Helldive: Complete a mission on Impossible difficulty.

While unlocking all will take some time, the first aim is to complete as many missions as possible in the Trivial and Easy difficulties. While these difficulty levels might feel boring and too easy, they're necessary for you to learn the basics of the game.

How to change difficulty in Helldivers 2?

Once the different difficulty levels are unlocked, you can select them when you start a particular mission. This can be done using a drop-down menu on the information screen for that particular mission.

Do note that there's no binding on which particular difficulty is to be used on a given mission (as long as you have multiple ones unlocked). However, any mission with any difficulty will be more challenging if you choose to play solo, whereas opting for co-op will make matters relatively more relaxing.