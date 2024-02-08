Can Helldivers 2 be played offline?

Many players have wondered whether Helldivers 2 can be played offline. Arrowhead Game Studios' latest title delivers a co-op third-person shooter experience where you can buddy up with three other players and blast your way through hordes of hostile aliens. The game is currently available on the PlayStation 5 and PC.

It is a sequel to 2015's Helldivers, but unlike its predecessor, it brings many changes to the table. This includes a shift from the top-down viewpoint to the third-person viewpoint alongside the inclusion of new weapons that you can use to take down hostile alien creatures.

This article explains whether or not Helldivers 2 can be played offline.

Can you play Helldivers 2 offline?

You will fight aliens across a various environments, ranging from humid swamps to arid deserts (Image via Arrowhead Games)

Unfortunately, the game cannot be played offline. The lack of a single-player campaign in Helldivers 2 means you must matchmake to gain access to different environments within the game and slay hostile extraterrestrials. Arrowhead's latest title is an online co-op shooter, as described on its official Steam page.

You will require an active internet connection to play Helldivers 2, as you must stay connected to the game's server. This also applies when playing solo.

Whether the game will be playable offline in the future remains to be seen, and one can only speculate until there is an official confirmation by the developer.

Can you play Helldivers 2 solo?

Team up with other players and exterminate hostile alien hordes that threaten humanity (Image via Arrowhead Games)

As mentioned, you can play the title on your own. However, the game lacks any proper story content, and since it is not open-world, shooting aliens on a small map could become boring after a while. That said, playing on harder difficulty alongside friends is the best way to enjoy Arrowhead's latest offering.

Arrowhead's latest title is currently available on PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam. In the game, you will fight alongside three other players to take down hostile alien creatures across the game's various levels.

