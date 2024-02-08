Is Helldivers 2 available on Nintendo Switch?

Helldivers 2 has become a hot topic in the gaming community, mainly due to its immersive multiplayer action gameplay. The excitement surrounding it is unprecedented. However, there are concerns, particularly among Nintendo Switch users, regarding its availability on the platform.

Currently, Helldivers 2 is accessible only on PlayStation 5 and PC. Beyond these platforms, there hasn't been any announcement or confirmation from the developers regarding its availability elsewhere. This lack of clarity may thus disappoint Nintendo Switch users.

Can you play Helldivers 2 on Nintendo Switch?

The title is exclusive to PlayStation 5 and PC (Image via YouTube/ PlayStation)

No, Helldivers 2 isn't available for Nintendo Switch. The game is exclusive to PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam, with no current plans announced for release on the Japanese giant's handheld. This exclusivity could be due to performance and visual considerations, with the developers possibly finding the platform unsuitable for the game's requirements.

Helldivers 2 platforms and prices

The game released on February 8, 2024, is available for purchase on the PlayStation Store and Steam.

PlayStation 5:

On PlayStation 5, it's offered in two editions: Standard and Super Citizen Edition. The former is priced at $39.99, while the latter costs $59.99. The Standard Edition features only the base game. Meanhile, the Super Citizen Edition features the following contents:

Will of the People' Cape

DP-53 Savior of the Free' Armor Set

MP-98 Knight' Weapon

Super Citizen Status

Stratagem Hero Ship Game

Steeled Veterans' Premium Warband.

Steam:

Similarly, on Steam, there are two editions available: Standard and Super Citizen Edition, priced at $39.99 and $59.99, respectively. The content offered in both mirrors that of the PlayStation 5 versions.

How to travel to different planets in Helldivers 2?

It is not an open-world title and the space travel mechanics are also different (Image via Steam)

Aside from platform concerns, there are additional considerations to be aware of. For instance, the question of whether the title qualifies as an open-world game is pertinent. In reality, Helldivers 2 diverges from typical open-world mechanics, particularly in its approach to space travel. While players can traverse various planets, the freedom to roam at will is restricted.

The exploration of planets is intrinsically linked to mission assignments. Players can only journey to other planets by selecting missions tailored to specific locations. This process begins with interaction at the War Table, situated within the permanent base, which serves as the player's spaceship. Subsequently, accessing the Galactic War Map reveals the array of planets and allows for monitoring their status.

The monitoring of planetary statuses provides insight into the level of risk and enemy presence. Once a specific planet is chosen, players embark on the journey and undertake the objectives outlined there. This cycle repeats as players progress through missions on different planets.

