5 best co-op shooter games to play while waiting for Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 arrives eight years after the release of the original game. It is set in space and puts you on a planet that has been invaded by alien forces. As the name suggests, you play as a Helldiver whose main task is to eradicate the aliens infesting your planet. All this is done in co-op mode, which fans cannot wait to experience.

Helldivers 2 offers tons of different customization options to fit your style of play and is one of the most highly anticipated co-op games of 2024. Fans have high expectations from this title and are eagerly waiting for it to come out. However, there is still time to kill before its release.

Till then, here are five of the best co-op shooters to play while waiting for Helldivers 2.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 of the best co-op shooters to play before Helldivers 2 release

1) Remnant II

Remnant II (Image via Gearbox Publishing)

Remnant II is a beautiful game. A lot of love and care has gone into this title, and it shows. The title takes everything the fans loved about the first entry and makes it better to deliver a breathtaking experience.

In Remnant II, you are dropped into a post-apocalyptic world where you loot-shoot and fight your way through different areas of the world. The game is difficult and can get frustrating at times as it plays like a soul-like title. The combat is amazing, and the guns feel crisp.

Overall, Remnant II is a very fun experience that gets even better when you're playing in co-op mode. Give it a chance if you're waiting for the release of Helldivers 2.

2) Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3 (Image via 2K)

Borderlands 3 builds upon the mechanics that have made people fall in love with the franchise. The guns never feel boring and pack a punch, the movement is very well done and never feels sluggish, and the environments are full of life. There are enough weapons in the game to man a full-sized army, so you'll never be short on options.

Borderlands 3 is at its best in co-op mode. The game allows you to team up with up to four people in split-screen mode. This is a welcome feature as split-screen co-op has become a rarity today.

You should definitely check out the game if you're waiting for the release of Helldivers 2.

3) World War Z

World War Z (Image via Saber Interactive Inc.)

If mowing down hordes of zombies sounds like fun, World War Z is worth your time. This co-op shooter's campaign is brief but filled with memorable moments that make up a fun experience. Both enemies and weapons have a ton of variety. This means you can use different weapons to shoot various kinds of zombies.

World War Z is one of the best multiplayer titles out there, and the four-player co-op mode brings the game to life. If nothing else, it delivers a fun experience and is a great way to kill time if you're waiting for Helldivers 2.

4) Payday 2

Payday 2 (Image via Starbreeze Publishing AB)

Payday 2 is a gem of a game. It's a shame that the newest installment, Payday 3, could not live up to expectations. The game delivers a fast-paced co-op experience like no other. You can band together with up to four friends as a team and go on heists to rob banks.

Payday 2 delivers a challenging experience where most heists end with you having to fight your way through hordes of cops. The gunplay feels smooth, and there is enough weapon variety to keep you engaged throughout. It is infinitely replayable and is overall a ton of fun.

Give Payday 2 a shot if you're waiting on the release of Helldivers 2.

5) Left 4 Dead 2

Left 4 Dead 2 (Image via Valve)

Left 4 Dead 2 takes you on a zombie-killing adventure that can be experienced with your friends using co-op mode. The game has a steep learning curve and can get very hectic if you don't know what you're doing. However, it is nothing too crazy and gets easier as you get used to the gameplay loop.

There are tons and tons of zombies to kill in Left 4 Dead 2, and the variety of enemies helps keep the experience fresh at all times. The title came out in 2009 but still holds up pretty well despite its age and was even one of the most-played steam games in 2023.

Left 4 Dead 2 is addictive and an excellent way to kill time while waiting for Helldivers 2.