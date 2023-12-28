Valve revealed the most played games on Steam in 2023 via an infographic on their website and storefront. Sorted into categories: Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze, each section has a particular requirement about the peak players for that game. For a game to make this list, it needed to have 40,000 or more concurrent players across the year.

Some of the most played games on Steam in 2023 may surprise readers, while others are going to be incredibly obvious. We’ve kept the same categories as Valve set up for easy reading. What games were the best, and what lagged behind the rest? Here’s this year’s top 100 for Valve’s Steam platform.

Listing the 100 most played games on Steam in 2023

1) All Platinum most played games on Steam in 2023

It's no shock that Baldur's Gate 3 topped this list. (Image via Larian Studios)

Platinum games (300K+ peak players):

Baldur’s Gate 3

Hogwarts Legacy

Starfield

Destiny 2

DOTA 2

Apex Legends

Counter-Strike 2

PUBG Battlegrounds

Lost Ark

The Platinum most played games on Steam in 2023 shouldn’t surprise anyone. Counter-Strike 2, for example, is a game fans have been waiting for years. Then there’s 2023’s Game of the Year and all-around fan-pleaser Baldur’s Gate 3. It’s a CRPG that fans have been putting hundreds if not thousands of hours into - and that’s while the game was still in Early Access! It’s a masterpiece of turn-based RPG game design.

However, what is interesting about the most played games on Steam in 2023 is Starfield - a game that was positively reviewed on launch, now has a “Mixed” rating on Steam, with “Mostly Negative (7,526) recent reviews. People have considered it a “Big cup of mediocrity” in the reviews section, while others feel it is an unfinished title.

2) All Gold most played games on Steam in 2023

Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty was a revelation (Image via CD PROJEKT RED)

Gold games (150K+ peak players):

Rust

Team Fortress 2

Call of Duty (MW3, WZ, MW2)

The Finals

Path of Exile

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Grand Theft Auto V

Cyberpunk 2077

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Naraka: Bladepoint

Lethal Company

Some of the most played games on Steam were brand-new this year. Armored Core 6 and the more recent Lethal Company make up the Gold games. There are a few titles that are far less surprising: Team Fortress 2, Call of Duty, and Grand Theft Auto 5. Rust continues to be a popular hardcore survival game as well.

However, the many updates Cyberpunk 2077 had between 2022 and 2023 keep it a popular title and easily one of the most played games on Steam. CD PROJEKT RED’s open-world Cyberpunk title has had a genuine renaissance, thanks to devoted fans and hard-working developers. The Phantom Liberty expansion may be one of the best single-player expansions ever.

3) All Silver most played games on Steam in 2023

Elden Ring remains one of the most popular Souls titles on the market. (Image via Bandai Namco/From Software)

Silver games (80K+ peak players):

Elden Ring

Battlefield 2042

Warframe

VPet Simulator

Battle Bit Remastered

Phasmophobia

7 Days to Die

ARK: Survival Evolved

Left 4 Dead 2

EA Sports FC24

ARK: Survival Ascended

Party Animals

Battlefield V

Dave the Diver

Valheim

Remnant II

Rainbow Six Siege

War Thunder

Football Manager 2024

Don’t Starve Together

Cities Skylines II

FIFA 232

Civilization VI

Football Manager 2023

Dead By Daylight

Unturned

The Silver tier of the most played games on Steam in 2023 is filled with some exciting choices. We have games with decidedly mixed reviews, like Battlefield 2042, alongside classic Steam games like Left 4 Dead 2. Both ARK: Survival Evolved and the more recent ARK: Survival Ascended reached the Silver tear in 2023.

Another title with a Mixed reception and impressive playtime is Cities Skylines II. Football Manager 2024, which our reviewer loved, made it to the Silver tier, as did its predecessor, Football Manager 2023. Whether you love multiplayer or single-player, quite a few popular titles were at this tier of the most played games on Steam in 2023.

4) All Bronze most played games on Steam in 2023

Skyrim Together makes the classic Action RPG feel like a new game (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Bronze games (40K+ players):

Final Fantasy 14

My Hero Ultra Rumble

Risk of Rain Returns

Farlight 84

Project Zomboid

Red Dead Redemption 2

Rocket League

Payday 3

Age of Wonders 4

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Terraria

Lords of the Fallen

V Rising

Farming Simulator 22

New World

tModLoader (Mod)

DayZ

The Sims 4

Love is All Around

Last Epoch

Cities Skylines

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Crab Game

Hearts of Iron 4

Street Fighter 6

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Hunt: Showdown

Monster Hunter Rise

Total War: Warhammer 3

Monster Hunter World

NBA 2K22

Garry’s Mod

Payday 2

Sea of Thieves

Overwatch 2

The Forest

VR Chat

HoloCure - Save the Fans!

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Stardew Valley

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Wo Long

Defying all the odds, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim maintains a dominant presence on Steam. Despite its age, it continues to be one of the most played games on Steam, perhaps in part due to the incredible modding community the game has. It keeps the single-player action RPG fresh. Though, on the topic of mods, it can now be played in co-op, thanks to the Together Reborn mod.

Some might find it surprising to see Final Fantasy 14 so far down this list, though as a long-time player of the game, I’m not shocked. 40,000+ play on the client monthly, making it one of the most played games on the platform, but you have to consider the millions who play via the standalone client or on a console. With that in mind, it makes perfect sense.

One thing Valve noted in their list was that this does not include games that had giveaways and free weekends. This only includes regular gameplay and had a peak of 40,000+ concurrent players on Steam.