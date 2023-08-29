5 Armored Core 6 Gundam designs and their Share IDs

There's a considerable overlap between Armored Core 6 and Mobile Suit Gundam. It's not difficult to create some of the most iconic creations in the popular mobile suit anime franchise. However, not all content creators or players have given their Share I.D.s for their designs. Therefore, I'm only focusing on creations with a known Share ID, for at least the mobile suit itself, if not the emblem that goes with it. Even if this is only a handful of mobile suit creations, some players have created everything from Tallgeese to the Kampfer.

Today, I am highlighting some of my favorite Armored Core 6 designs that expertly replicate a Mobile Suit Gundam franchise design. The only challenging part in some cases was finding a Share ID. Since these are not crossplay, I will highlight the platform the I.D. is from.

Note: This article is subjective and wholly reflects the writer's opinions.

Best Armored Core 6 designs to transform you into a Gundam pilot

5) Gundam (RX-78-02)

Playstation: DHZN9CCZ2N9J

Without the suit that started it all, you can't have a Gundam design list in Armored Core 6. Amuro Ray's RX-78-02, a part of "Operation V," was one of the last hopes for the Earth as they battled the Zeons in the One Year War. This is a simple but excellent design for the original mobile suit.

4) Schwarzette (MDX-0003)

PlayStation: Y82HRN2Y9801

From the first series to the most recent, the Schwarzette hails from Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury. Piloted by Lauda Neill, it's one of the mobile suits used by Jeturk House and designed by Jeturk Heavy Machinery. The successor to the MD-0064 Darilbalde, it uses the GUND FORMAT technology. It's a powerful mobile suit and a sharp design on top of that for Armored Core 6.

3) Exia (GN-001)

P.C.: 3YB7LA28DNRC

Exia (GN-001) hails from Mobile Suit Gundam 00, a popular, more modern series. The series, due for a remake, featured quite a few designs similar to Universal Century storyline mobile suits. This was one of the mobile suits that the main protagonist, Setsuna F. Seiei, and was also known as Gundam Seven Swords. It had a sleek, simple design reminiscent of the RX-78-02 model that started the franchise. I love how it appears here in Armored Core 6 as well.

2) Zeta (MSZ-006)

PC: NHWCAUXW2YBG, Emblem: 8SX4JQ8MFURC

Personally, my favorite series in the entire franchise, this model hails from 1985's Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam. The primary mobile suit for the A.E.U.G. didn't appear until later in the show. Until the debut of the MSZ-006, Kamille Bidan piloted a Mk. II, which was stolen from the Titans. Sadly, this Armored Core 6 design cannot transform into a jet, but it's still beautiful.

1) Sazabi (MSN-04)

PlayStation: S4559FP1K4YZ, Emblem: U6XB417283EQ

Char's Counterattack is one of my favorite parts of the Universal Century storyline, and I know I'm not alone. Quite a few people have made Sazabi designs for Armored Core 6 - heck, my preview of the game, and I tried to replicate it from memory. The final mobile suit Char Aznable piloted at the film's end, this robust, gleaming red mobile design stands out as one of the best designs for the latest FromSoftware game.

This is only a sample of the fantastic mobile suit designs you can find and use in Armored Core 6. Players constantly create new things, so we'll watch for amazing A.C. builds you can try in your playthrough, regardless of platform.