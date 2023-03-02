Gundam Evolution Heavyarms Custom [EW] preview - An incredibly fun, ammo-fueled experience

Gundam Evolution is releasing a powerful new mobile suit - Heavyarms Custom [EW]! I was recently invited to give the Heavyarms a spin alongside other journalists, each of us having a turn behind the powerful, Gatling gun-wielding mobile suit.

It’s coming soon to Gundam Evolution with the Season 3 "IGNITION" update, and after spending some time controlling one of the coolest mobile suits in Gundam Wing, I am very excited for other players to get their hands on it. It’s capable of shredding enemies at a reasonable range, and if you aren’t prepared for the hailstorm of bullets, you’ll respawn in no time.

What can the Heavyarms Custom [EW] do in Gundam Evolution?

Gundam Evolution features mobile suits from a wide variety of the franchise’s history, but this is the first New Mobile Report Gundam Wing mecha to enter the game. While there were several that could have made the cut, Heavyarms Custom [EW] was the mobile suit that was picked.

The XXXG-01H2 Gundam Heavyarms Custom (also known as Heavyarms Kai or Gundam Zero-Three) was introduced in the New Mobile Report Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz movie. Still piloted by Trowa Barton, this version of the mobile suit is a force of nature that players are really going to enjoy using.

Watch: Get In, Get Out

Ability loadout for Heavyarms Custom

Double Gatling Gun (One-Handed): Fires effectively up to medium range. The Overheat Gauge rises while attacking, and when it completely fills, the weapon will be briefly disabled.

Fires effectively up to medium range. The Overheat Gauge rises while attacking, and when it completely fills, the weapon will be briefly disabled. Double Gatling Gun (Dual Wield): Aim weapons with both hands and open fire. Increases damage but quickly fills up the Overheat Gauge.

Aim weapons with both hands and open fire. Increases damage but quickly fills up the Overheat Gauge. Moonsault (Movement Ability): Leap a set distance in any direction.

Leap a set distance in any direction. Shoulder Missile Pod: Fire multiple missiles forward. Deal damage and inflict burning damage over time for a short period on enemies hit. Can be used at the same time as the main weapon.

Fire multiple missiles forward. Deal damage and inflict burning damage over time for a short period on enemies hit. Can be used at the same time as the main weapon. Hatch Full Open (Barrage)(Ultimate): Make use of all armaments, dealing damage to multiple enemy units ahead. During the attack, unit is immobile except to alter the attack’s direction.

The OVA version of Heavyarms Custom [EW] boasts several weapons: Homing Missles, Chest Gatling Guns, Machine Cannon, Micro Missiles, Vulcan Gun, Double Gatling Guns, and the Laser Gun.

Naturally, Bandai Namco cannot use all of those weapons in one kit. The most iconic weapon in the kit is the Double Gatling Gun, so it made sense to feature it. You can fire either the One-Handed version, which spins up faster, or the Double-Handed version, which deals more damage but spins slower.

While firing your Gatling Guns in Gundam Evolution, the Heavyarms Custom [EW] can also drop the Shoulder Missile Pod attack for extra damage. It also ignites enemies for a DOT, which is a pleasant bonus.

Watch: Get 'em from behind

However, the Heavyarms Custom [EW] has only one dash, so you have to be really careful when and how you use it. Thankfully, it has an escape tool in the Moonsault. You can also use it aggressively to get closer, but I prefer to escape with it in the Gundam Evolution preview session.

If you’re looking to obliterate a group of mobile suits, you can use Hatch Full Open. This barrage is devastating, but you can’t move once you’ve begun. You can rotate to hit other units at least. I found the best use of it was from behind, when your opponents can’t see the overwhelming hail of bullets coming in.

The Heavyarms Custom [EW] is a joy to control, but I don’t feel like it is overpowered. It feels solid, with not too much movement, and is not a long-range killing machine. The medium range felt just right, and while I didn’t perform great with it, I had a blast using it.

It has 1,200 HP as well, so it can take a bit of a beating. Since it doesn't immediately shred shielded units either, it feels relatively balanced.

Watch: Overwhelmed by the Sazabi

This mobile suit will come to Gundam Evolution on March 8, 2023, and will be unlockable with real-money currency or with credits. It’s a great unit, and I think fans of Gundam Wing are really going to enjoy piloting it.

