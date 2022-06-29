Gundam Evolution PlayStation 5 Network Test preview: Bandai Namco’s hero shooter continues to improve

Gundam Evolution recently held another Network Test, this time for console users. It was a great time for players to get their hands on the upcoming hero shooter, and I was one of the people that took part.

For a few days, I could dive into battles and compete in ranked matches against other mobile suit pilots. It was the same content I took part in on PC, which is perfectly fine.

PC players would no doubt be angry if they didn’t get to experience something the console players did. I have taken part in two of these tests so far, and I have to say that it feels incredible.

Gundam Evolution is an upcoming hero shooter from Bandai Namco

It’s good and bad that the Gundam Evolution console test was the same as the PC one. It’s great because I know what to expect and understand what things look like when they go off the rails.

However, I won’t lie. I was really hoping to see at least one more mobile suit I’ve never seen before in-game. That’s not a negative, not by half.

But for those who aren’t familiar, Gundam Evolution is a 6v6 hero shooter from Bandai Namco, set in the Mobile Suit Gundam universe. Users pick a mobile suit and go through a series of match styles and maps.

Right now, there are only three modes: Point Capture, Domination, and Destruction.

I recently spoke with the developers about match types as well. These will be the only match types at launch, but they are considering adding more later.

I suggested Team Deathmatch, which may change later, but for now, it’s just the three modes. The mobile suits are the same as well.

Mobile suits available to pilot

RX-78-2 Gundam

MS-06 Zaku II [Shooting Equipment]

MSN-04 Sazabi

RGM-79SP GM Sniper II

ZGMF-XX09T DOM Trooper

RX-75 Guntank

RX-80PR Pale Rider

ASW-G-08 Gundam Barbatos

MSA-005 Methuss

NRX-044 Asshimar

WD-M01 ∀ Gundam

RGM-79 GM

GN-001 Gundam Exia

RMS-108 Marasai (UC)

The developers also confirmed that more mobile suits are coming, so don’t worry. They aren’t going to add units randomly, though, as they want to make sure they fit the game and will be enjoyable and fair. So probably no Alpa Azeiru or Psycho Gundam.

But how is the gameplay so far? Does it stack up against the PC version of the game?

How is gameplay in Gundam Evolution on PlayStation 5?

I have heard some people have had worse experiences in Gundam Evolution on the console version, but that was not the case for me. In fact, on PC, I had way more matches with disconnects/restarts.

While playing on console, I had one match with a gamer who got disconnected. On PC, it seemed like every other match had one or two players disconnected in nearly every game.

It was maddening to watch the matches stop as soon as they started. That didn’t happen in my time on console.

I found matches pretty quickly at various times, but I primarily played in the early morning. The gameplay still felt solid, but there are still mobile suits that are wildly overtuned and overpowered.

For me, that was Gundam Barbatos. It still has the power to completely dominate any mobile suit it encounters. Too often did it blow me up before I knew what was happening.

The developers clarified that it would change in the future, a message I was grateful for. That hasn’t happened yet, because, again, it’s likely the exact build I played on PC. They added:

“I have already mentioned this in our developer blog on the official GUNDAM EVOLUTION website, but we plan to make some adjustments to the Gundam Barbatos, ∀Gundam, and Marasai [UC].”

In my original network test, one thing I was frustrated about was that the Gundam themselves aren’t organized into classes. In my interview with the developers, it was revealed that this is by design.

The mobile suits will have a variety of uses and purposes. They will all be able to do a certain amount of damage, and several have abilities to heal their allies.

Gundam Evolution plays brilliantly, but there’s still room for growth (Image via Bandai Namco)

While on a personal level, I would like a class system, I understand the logic behind the decision. I think this will bring flexibility and interesting squads/tactics to Gundam Evolution in the future.

Visuals and sound design are still top-notch

This is honestly one of my favorite things about Gundam Evolution, if I can be honest. It’s a beautiful game, and the pilots all sound very cool.

I do wish the pilot of the various mobile suits were voiced by their original anime pilots, but I understand that would probably be quite the undertaking. It could be changed in the future, though.

It’s the little things. The sound RX-78-2’s beam rifle made and the sounds of a weapon crunching into a mobile suit. It’s all terrific, and the stages are well designed.

I just want to see more maps and more mobile suits. That’s going to have to wait, but I’m glad for what I’ve played so far.

In conclusion

Gundam Evolution is doing fine so far. It plays well, looks gorgeous, and will not be pay-to-win. That’s the biggest part for me: no pay-to-win.

The developers stated ‌it wouldn’t have any monetization like that, and it will be possible to farm the drops that feature cosmetics in the game.

While I played the same game version in both places, I liked how it played on both. When I played on PC, I primarily used my PS5 controller anyway, so I was ready to blast mobile suits to pieces just by logging in.

I’m not great, but I have a lot of fun playing it. I’m looking forward to the launch and seeing casual matches, custom lobbies, and, hopefully, Gundam Evolution esports tournaments.

Note: Access was provided by Bandai Namco.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far