Twitter goes frantic as Gundam: The Witch From Mercury gets new promo and key visual

Fans react to the mecha series announcing their latest project (image via Twitter/@Cacophanus)
Rohan Jagannath
ANALYST
Modified Mar 29, 2022 02:42 PM IST
Feature

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most iconic anime series of all time. This series made its debut way back in 1979. Fans are buzzing with excitement since the series announced a new part called Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury.

This series has a huge fan base following this series since its inception. This series could be considered the inception of the mecha genre in anime.

While most people are excited about this, some fans expect a disappointing performance from this anime. Fans took to Twitter to express their opinions regarding the news.

The series will debut in October 2022, and the episodes will be released every Sunday at 5 PM.

Fans take to Twitter as Gundam announced a new project: The Witch From Mercury

One of the most common reactions is appreciation towards the team responsible for the soundtrack. It is pretty atmospheric and certainly helped create the build-up for this series. Fans are also interested in the team handling this project since the trailer looks quite promising.

@KaroshiMyriad This art style seems familiarLove Live guy?Not that I mine, looks greatbanger track too
@fertygo @KaroshiMyriad also interested who is the team that is making the series. i know sunrise if ppl say that but exactly who is the director, animators, writer and so on.
@KaroshiMyriad IM HYPED!!!Do we know who will be the composer?

One fan was quite impressed with the way Ariel booted up in the anime. The torso and the eyes lit up, while it looked quite lifeless, which was perfect for a robot. The animation was quite fluid, and fans seemed excited about the latest Mobile Suit Gundam project.

@KaroshiMyriad The animation of the Aerial booting up and then standing up is honestly amazing. The way the torso moves and the arms follow suit. Creating this lifeless movement that makes sense for a machine but it's all so fluid.

Another fan was quite excited to see that the series would be featuring a female protagonist in the series. Signs are pointing towards the latest installment of this series being quite exciting.

@KaroshiMyriad YOOO FEMALE GUNDAM PROTAG HYPE

The series also released a few key visuals for the upcoming project, and fans seem to be quite excited about it. They are convinced that the series will be worth watching and that the designs are promising to say the least.

Gundam: The Witch From Mercury key visual as well as designs for:-Gundam Aerial-Gundam Lfrith-Beguir-Beug-witch.net #gundam #水星の魔女 https://t.co/T05Gt49SCA
@KaroshiMyriad Then I don't mind regarding the continuation of build series. This looks promising enough.
@KaroshiMyriad Looks really promising

Some of the fans also mentioned that the designs in the series are very reminiscent of Gundam Reconguista in G, which is a positive sign since many fans love the series. This has caused a certain amount of hype among the fans as well.

@KaroshiMyriad very g reco
@KaroshiMyriad Designs remind me of g-reco...wish we got a little more info about the show itself but glad we at least have SOMETHING now

Naturally, the fanbase was excited about the merch as well. Building Gundams are one of the most enjoyable things for a Gundam fan, and they're already hyped for the Ariel build.

New High Grades for the Witch of Mercury show.HG Gundam AerialHG Gundam LfrithHG Beguir-Beu https://t.co/IvID5Pi7HK
@disgruntledgun1 Tottaly digging there looks
@disgruntledgun1 I NEED THEM NOW

Fans are also seemingly excited for the new era that the series is stepping into. Even the mecha expert Ollie Barder seems interested in the series and posted about it on social media.

‘Gundam: The Witch From Mercury’ Gets Its First Teaser Trailer And Will Be Out This October - @Forbes - forbes.com/sites/olliebar… https://t.co/cKHelHYsJJ
@Cacophanus @Forbes Truly, we have entered a new era.
Gundam, The Witch From Mecury.I love her already. Onwards to the new era! https://t.co/yQyzTMMaYV
Also Read Article Continues below

It will be interesting to see how the series progresses when it makes its debut. But, based on the responses seen on Twitter, it's safe to say that fans are looking forward to the release of The Witch From Mercury. Fans await further announcements from the series.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha
