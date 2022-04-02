5 mobile suits players want to see in Gundam Evolution

Gundam Evolution, the upcoming hero shooter from Bandai Namco, will bring a whole new way to approach competitive mobile suit Gundam games. While there’s already a confirmed list of mobile suits that will be in the game, there are hundreds of others that could eventually make the cut.

These mobile suits cover a wide variety of ground, from actual mobile suit types to the series in which they were featured to the range of abilities they could bring to Gundam Evolution in the future.

Current confirmed mobile suits in Gundam Evolution

Gundam Evolution will have 6v6 combat and a variety of modes to play in. However, a game like this requires a nice, wide variety of mobile suit types for users to try, representing various classes or playstyles.

At present, there are 14 mobile suits confirmed for the title, ranging from RX-78-2 (Mobile Suit Gundam) all the way to ASW-G-08 Gundam Barbatos (Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans). The five mobile suits below could shake the game up even further in the future were they to be added to the game.

Mobile suits that could be added to Gundam Evolution

The-0 (PMX-003 The-0, Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam)

00 Gundam (GN-0000 00 Gundam, Mobile Suit Gundam 00)

Gouf Custom (MS-07B-3 Gouf Custom, Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Team)

Heavyarms Kai (XXXG-01H2 Gundam Heavyarms Custom, Mobile Suit Gundam Wing)

God Gundam (GF13-017NJII God Gundam, Mobile Fighter G Gundam)

Note: There is no definitive fan-favorite list, and this one is done at the writer’s discretion, in no particular order.

5) The-0 (PMX-003 The-0, Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam)

Hailing from Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam, The-0 is piloted by Paptimus Scirocco, the final antagonist of the series. It’s a powerful, heavily armored mobile armor and could easily be a disruptive, tank-style mobile suit in Gundam Evolution.

One of the most interesting characteristics of the mobile suit is that it features four beam swords and can wield them all at once. This could also lead to it being a DPS or Assassin-style mobile suit, despite its size.

It also features a Beam Rifle and could use its Bio-Sensor System to give the suit a temporary but sizable buff to its damage, speed, and strength.

Potential equipment

Beam Sword x4

Custom Beam Rifle

Bio-sensor System

4) 00 Gundam (GN-0000 00 Gundam, Mobile Suit Gundam 00)

The 00 Gundam was piloted by Setsuna F. Seiei in 00 Gundam and was the successor to his first mobile suit, the GN-001 Gundam Exia. This could be another potential tanky/defensive mobile suit, thanks to the GN Shield, which creates a defensive energy barrier.

Like many of the protagonist’s mobile suits, it also has a wide variety of armaments to be used in Gundam Evolution. If this is going to be a tank, it will likely use the GN Sword II and GN Shield, and could perhaps swap out to the GN Beam Saber to serve as a DPS-style pair of beam sabers/daggers.

Potential equipment

GN Sword II

GN Shield

GN Beam Saber

GN Field

3) Gouf Custom (MS-07B-3 Gouf Custom, Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Team)

Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Team is a classic but tragic story in the Mobile Suit Gundam universe. With it came a limited production of the Custom Gouf.

It still features the Heat Wire, which can be used to grapple or pin down other mobile suits. The Heat Wire can also be used to disable other mobile suits or hang onto structures.

The custom Gouf also had a 3-barrel, 35mm machine gun that could be mounted on the left forearm and fired physical bullets at a high rate of speed. This replaced the awkward 5-fingered machine gun of its predecessor.

The Gouf Custom could be an excellent scout or DPS mobile suit, not being especially large, but its ability to disable other units temporarily would be crucial to success.

As far as special equipment goes, it could utilize its Flare Launcher to signal allies where to position themselves during tense moments and set up team fights. It would be nice to see another mobile suit from the One Year War show up

Potential Equipment

Heat Wire

3-Barrel 35mm Machine Gun

Gatling Shield

Flare Launcher

2) Heavyarms Kai (XXXG-01H2 Gundam Heavyarms Custom, Mobile Suit Gundam Wing)

Let’s be honest. Sometimes, you just want to dump a bunch of bullets into another player and make 100% certain they have been defeated. That’s where Heavyarms Kai from Mobile Suit Gundam Wing comes in.

Piloted by Trowa Barton, it is a long and short-range force of pure, unadulterated destruction.

It’s loaded for bear when it comes to gun options: Machine Cannon mounted to the clavicle, the Chest Gatling Gun, Homing Missiles, a Beam Gatling Gun, and even more besides. It also has a Self-Destruct System so that it can dump a ton of bullets and, instead of escaping, take as many foes out with it as it can.

Potential equipment

Machine Cannon

Chest Gatling Cannon

Homing Missile

Self-Destruct System

1) God Gundam (GF13-017NJII God Gundam, Mobile Fighter G Gundam)

Known in the English dub of Mobile Fighter G Gundam as Burning Gundam, Domon Kasshu piloted it during the 13th Gundam Fight. It’s an incredibly popular mobile suit, packing overwhelming melee-range damage in its tiny frame.

When it comes to actual equipment for this melee-fighting monster in Gundam Evolution, it has the Beam Sword/God Slash, a pair of Vulcan in its head, and even has decent ranged combat with its 3-barrel Machine Cannon. As far as special attacks go, the God Gundam can enter its Super Mode and obliterate a target with the Bakunetsu God Finger (Erupting God Finger).

Potential equipment

Beam Sword

Vulcan

3-Barrel Machine Cannon

Erupting God Finger/Super Mode

Many mobile suits almost made this list, but the writer wished to distribute the mobile suits picked across a fair number of entries to the anime. There’s no telling when or even if Gundam Evolution will get more mobile suits, but if so, hopefully, some will come from this list.

