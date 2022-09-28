Gundam Evolution guide: Sazabi's stats, abilities, gameplay, and more

In Gundam Evolution, teams of players join forces to fight in heated battles while piloting powerful mobile suits. Debuting in Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack, the Sazabi is a close-range monster. While slow and tanky, it can catch up to and defeat foes with some practice.

It’s not an easy mobile suit to pilot either, but it’s rewarding for players who choose to master Char Aznable’s mobile suit. Difficult but satisfying, Sazabi also has one of the best G-Manuevers to decimate a team in its Funnels.

Sazabi in Gundam Evolution is a short-range killing machine

MSN-04 Sazabi was the mobile suit that Char Aznable piloted at the end of Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack. While Char did not come out on top in that encounter, it was a powerful mobile suit, able to withstand a great deal of punishment.

In Gundam Evolution, that is portrayed with its powerful 180-degree shield, Beam Shot Rifle, and the mighty Fin Funnels. The Beam Shot Rifle feels like a close-range shotgun, and thanks to the Beam Tomahawk/Homing Boost combo, Sazabi can gap-close - though it takes practice.

Sazabi’s Stats

Difficulty: 3/4

3/4 Range: Close Range

Close Range HP: 1000 (Shield)

1000 (Shield) Dash Limit: 1

While packing serious heat with a shotgun, it also has a Shield to consider. You can still fire while shielding, and exercising caution with it is important. As a Sazabi player, you must learn when to pull up the shield and let it rest and recharge. That can only come with experience.

Abilities of Neo Zeon’s Sazabi in Gundam Evolution

Sazabi's weapons and skills:

Beam Shot Rifle

Shield

Beam Tomahawk

Homing Boost

Enemy Search

Funnels (G-Maneuver)

The close-range Sazabi can melt other players with enough practice to put them in the right situations. This is thanks mainly to the Beam Shot Rifle, a 7-shot shotgun. You will want to be fairly close to your opponent to get the most out of this weapon. It’s capable of hitting around 350-450 damage in the right range, making it easy to 3-shot most enemy mobile suits.

This mobile suit has a Shield that can withstand extra damage and recharges over time. However, it covers a 180-degree radius around him. This means his flanks and rear are unprotected, so a more mobile or sneaky suit can still delete Sazabi in Gundam Evolution.

The Beam Tomahawk is a close-range throwing weapon with a bit of a dropoff. The hitbox for it is also quite small, making it a challenge to master. However, it does have a stun if it lands and allows you to close the gap with Homing Boost.

A great way to use it is against players that have a shield. The moment you see them start to draw their shields, nail them with the Tomahawk. It hits for great damage, and you can quickly follow up with the Beam Rifle.

While Sazabi is slow and immobile, the Homing Boost can really make up for that. It allows you to boost to an ally or to a foe that you’ve struck with a Tomahawk. Boosting towards allies isn’t that great, but it can be useful to get close enough to heal.

It’s not an ability to spam, not at all. The best use of it is to Tomahawk to a high point you can’t normally get to. It’s too slow to use on foes in a fight and too slow to be useful on allies. Instead, use it as a way to get the drop on foes.

Then there’s a great, useful scouting ability in Gundam Evolution, the Enemy Search. It’s awkward but terribly useful. You need to look at the enemy while the Enemy Search is active. After about a second, you and your allies will have sight on that player for 8 seconds.

It appears to have incredible range and is not a hard ability to master. It’s great when you’re pinned down or trying to get a drop on other players. You can also use it to see when you’re being chased and set a trap for someone in close quarters.

The ultimate power of Gundam Evolution’s Sazabi is the Funnels. It deals devastating amounts of damage, but it also practically puts a beacon on the Sazabi player, painting a brilliant target on them.

Sazabi’s Funnels have a long-range and will automatically attack opponents. Anyone near the Sazabi’s funnels on the other team will be shredded by constant laser fire for a short period of time. It can quickly strike down opponents and allows players to do other things.

Gameplay for Gundam Evolution’s Sazabi

In close-range, Gundam Evolution's Sazabi is an absolute force of nature. In particular, it’s very satisfying to find a choke point where the enemy is sure to come through and lie in wait. Keep them in that close range and start pumping blasts into them.

Another solid way to use Sazabi is to defend players when completing objectives. If an ally is defusing/planting a bomb, you can pull up a shield and block shots for them since they cannot defend themselves.

This is also a great time to unleash Funnels. They’re handy in smaller areas, where there’s no room to run or hide. The Sazabi/Methuss team-up is incredibly satisfying, mainly when playing aggressively.

You have a potentially dedicated healer to keep you alive while pushing, shielding, and taking shots for the team. Unicorn will also be a lot of fun since it can AOE heal people passively.

In Gundam Evolution, Sazabi struggles against a few mobile suits like Turn A and its frustrating grapple attack. Mobile suits with lots of mobility and dashes are also stressful, like the Zaku II [Ranged]. Sometimes, you just have to shield up, let them run out of mobility, get close, and open fire.

Who is the Sazabi for?

Sazabi is an amazingly fun mobile suit for players who like to get the drop on people and blow them away with sudden, high damage. It’s a high-skill mobile suit, but with some practice on clever usage of its Beam Tomahawk, players can make some incredible sneak attacks to turn negative situations into positives in Gundam Evolution.

