Gundam Evolution guide: Methuss's stats, abilities, gameplay, and more

With so many amazing mobile suits in Gundam Evolution, it is hard to pick a mobile suit to focus on. For players who like to help their teammates while also dishing out some damage, the MSA-005 Methuss is a fantastic pick.

Hailing from Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam, the Methuss was the Anti-Earth Union Group (AEUG)’s first transforming mobile suit. Piloted by Fa Yuiry, it is an excellent addition to any Gundam Evolution squad. While it isn’t the most powerful unit in the game, it holds its own and stands at the A-tier.

GUNDAM EVOLUTION @gundamevolution

Easy to handle thanks to its simple transformation mechanism, it can also play support thanks to its energy supply cable.



What are your thoughts on



#GUNEVO #GUNDAMEVOLUTION The Methuss is the first transforming attack mobile suit developed by the AEUG.Easy to handle thanks to its simple transformation mechanism, it can also play support thanks to its energy supply cable.What are your thoughts on #Methuss so far? The Methuss is the first transforming attack mobile suit developed by the AEUG. Easy to handle thanks to its simple transformation mechanism, it can also play support thanks to its energy supply cable. What are your thoughts on #Methuss so far? #GUNEVO #GUNDAMEVOLUTION https://t.co/ArGWUgR7Nc

What is the Methuss in Gundam Evolution?

The mid-range Methuss is a transforming mobile armor and functions both as a mid-range combatant and a powerful support unit on the battlefields of Gundam Evolution. While its weapons offer some recoil and accuracy loss, it can still be a reliable part of the team with patience and practice.

Methuss’ stats

Difficulty: 3/4

3/4 Range: Mid-Range

Mid-Range HP: 800 (Transformable Unit)

800 (Transformable Unit) Dash Limit: 2

As a mobile suit that can transform, it is incredibly mobile and can get up close to the rest of the group when needed. It can only heal one unit at a time, but that alone makes it worth having in the group. Attach it to the player who will dominate most opponents and help them out.

Abilities of the AEUG’s Methuss

Arm Beam Guns

Repair Cable

Twin Shot

Transform

Gun Turret

Energy Cable (G-Manuever)

The Methuss in Gundam Evolution is a mid-range unit, so its primary attack, Arm Beam Guns are not that great at any range. They have a significant recoil and accuracy loss as well, so bear this in mind whenever attacking.

It deals good damage, though. As it is not uncommon to be up-close and personal, accuracy may not be a big deal.

The most important part of Zeta Gundam's Methuss has to be the Repair Cable Secondary Attack. It’s a fairly up-close ability, and you have to keep line of sight to make this work. Repair Cable has an infinite duration and no ammo to stress about.

By activating this ability, you link to an ally and constantly heal them. If they get disabled (reduced to 0 damage), it will also recover them from that state. It is such a vital and important skill. Mastery of it is being able to quickly swap around between targets to make sure the people who need healing the most are getting it.

Twin Shot is an attacking skill for Methuss, which fires a pair of shots from the Arm Beam Guns. It deals heavy damage to one target and also AOE damage to nearby targets, making it a solid way to zone someone out and keep them away.

Methuss also has the Gun Turret, which does exactly as it suggests. Nearby targets get shot by it, and it’s a great way to distract opponents, or simply to lay down cover fire in a heated battle.

Finally, it can also Transform into its flying Mobile Armor mode. In this form, it can stay attached via Repair Cable and still has access to an attack called the Arm Beam Guns. For a limited time, players can fly around and attack foes from surprising angles.

Finally, the G-Maneuver for this suit is Energy Cable, and it is a seriously ramped up version of Repair Cable. It attaches to an ally and triggers the Repair Cable. It reduces the damage this ally takes, and increases the damage they deal out. For the Ace of the team - the guys that demolish foes the hardest - needs to receive this.

Gameplay for Methuss

When it comes to Methuss in Gundam Evolution, players have to remember that it is a support unit, but that is not all it can do. You can heal allies, drop a turret to lay down fire, and you are likely always going to be in the middle of a firefight.

It is worth noting that you, as a Methuss pilot, have a low amount of HP (800), so you are a bit of a glass cannon. You can deal solid damage, but you also want to keep close, but not directly in line of sight of foes.

One important thing is identifying the player that is going to be hard carrying the most, and helping them out. Do not only do this, however, because objectives win games. Be quick on the Repair Cable and swap around as needed.

Do not forget that just because you have access to Repair Cable in Gundam Evolution, that is not all you can do. While it is hooked up, you still have access to your full kit, provided you are in range of allies and foes.

Warn people off with Twin Shot, drop turrets anytime they are needed, and in the most dire moments, pop off the Energy Cable and watch as a Barbatos player annihilates the entire enemy squad.

Who is the Methuss for in Gundam Evolution?

For players who like to harm others, but also like to actively heal, the Methuss is the right choice. There are other mobile suits that heal, but they do not quite do it as well as Methuss.

It is a satisfying mobile suit to play in Gundam Evolution because it hits hard, is useful to the team, and it can get away from dangerous situations. For a healer that also wants to have a strong gun, this is going to be for them. It might feel similar to Mercy to some players, and that might be what wins them over.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far