Gundam Evolution tier list - Which mobile suits are the most dominant?

Gundam Evolution is the latest free-to-play team shooter from Bandai Namco and features many powerful mobile suits. However, in situations like this, not all mobile suits are equal.

Not that these mobile suits aren't fun to play with because they are. But when considering competitive matches and potential esports, it’s important to know which mobile suits perform the best in all situations and which require far more skill to keep up with the rest of the pack.

Gundam Evolution’s cast will be grouped into the following tiers, with S-Tier being the pinnacle of peak performance and D-Tier not really being worth bringing into battle in competitive matches without an enormous amount of skill:

S-Tier

A-Tier

B-Tier

C-Tier

D-Tier

Note: This list is the opinion of one writer, and other players’ experiences may vary. It only considers how the writer feels about them in-game, not how they feel about the mobile suits in the anime/manga franchise.

Which mobile suits fly high, and which aren’t worth the scrap they’re made of in Gundam Evolution?

S-Tier

Gundam Barbatos

Sazabi

Unicorn Gundam

Zaku II [Melee]

S-Tier mobile suits are the absolute pinnacle of mobile suit performance. These are the best mobile suits to pilot in virtually any situation. Surprising nobody, Gundam Barbatos and Sazabi continue to be incredibly, overwhelmingly dominant.

Many fans were hoping for a Barbatos nerf before launch, but this does not seem to be the case. The new, available-to-purchase mobile suits of Unicorn Gundam and Zaku II [Melee] appear to be doing quite well. Zaku II in particular is doing relatively better than its ranged counterpart.

A-Tier

GM Sniper II

Gundam

Mahiroo

Methuss

The A-Tier mobile suits in Gundam Evolution are powerful, but they aren’t quite the world-beaters that the S-Tier mobile suits are. These are still more than worth investing time and practice into.

Methuss, in particular, is perhaps the best unit when it comes to support in the game. Its capacity for healing is second-to-none, and it can also buff an ally while dealing some damage.

B-Tier

Zaku II [Ranged]

Asshimar

DOM Trooper

Gundam Exia

Pale Rider

The B-Tier Gundam Evolution mobile suits are where things start to become mediocre. They aren’t horrible, but they aren’t great. They require significant work to succeed, even if they can be fun to use.

DOM Trooper can dish out tons of damage, and Pale Rider is a perfectly average mobile suit. They have solid stats all around but aren’t going to make waves like Sazabi.

C-Tier

GM

Guntank

When it comes to the C-Tier, they’re generally not worth using in battle. They might be fun and silly, as well as have niche uses in battle, but they’re better off being avoided.

GM and Guntank will no doubt have their fans, and Guntank in particular can be great at defending against sieging players. That said, they aren’t that great at the moment.

D-Tier

Marasai [UC]

Turn A Gundam

Sadly, these are simply the worst units in the game. Not everyone agrees on Turn-A Gundam because a player skilled enough can still dominate, but these two simply feel weak and disappointing.

It’s worth noting that these standings will, of course, change with time, and they are one writer's opinion. Gundam Evolution is now available to play for free on PC and will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in December 2022.

