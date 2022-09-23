Gundam Evolution guide: What are the game modes available?

Gundam Evolution has three game modes to play at launch, though this number could change in future updates. Each mode has its own requirements for success and plays differently from the others.

In Gundam Evolution, players team up to do battle while piloting a litany of powerful, massive mobile suits. Representing a plethora of Mobile Suit Gundam franchises, each suit has its own strengths and weaknesses while having special attacks and weapons.

How the three different game modes in Gundam Evolution work

1) Point Capture

Point Capture in Gundam Evolution divides the players into a team of Attackers and Defenders.

The Attackers’ goal is to claim the Objective before the Time Limit runs down. Of course, the Defenders’ goal is to protect the objective. This Gundam Evolution mode has two rounds before the roles switch for another two rounds.

If the Attackers capture the first point, a second will open up, which will also change the launch area for the Attacking squad.

At the end of the match, whoever has the most points wins. If there’s a tie on points, it goes to the team with the highest Suppression Rate. If somehow, this is also the same number, the match will be a draw.

If both teams have secured both objectives, the match will continue into Overtime. It’s up to that final for the Attackers and Defenders.

2) Domination

Domination is a bit different. Two teams must battle to control three Objectives that will unlock randomly. The match will last for three rounds, and once a team’s Capture Rate is at 100% or the Time Limit expires, a winner is declared.

The Capture of an Objective starts when a player’s mobile suit gets close enough to the objective, filling the Suppression Meter.

If it gets to 100%, the Objective is officially captured. However, if an enemy shows up, it becomes Contested until the enemy has been pushed back or they secure the point instead.

After a certain amount of time has passed, an objective will be considered “Captured,” and another Objective will randomly get ready to spawn on the map. Players will want to continue fighting towards the other Objectives and get to 100% control in order to win.

3) Destruction

In this exciting mode in Gundam Evolution, players are once again grouped into Attackers and Defenders.

The Attackers must try to plant a Mega-charge to blow up an area, while the Defenders must disarm the incoming bombs. After two rounds, the teams will switch sides, and the Attackers will be on the defense.

Unlike Domination, though, the attacking points are not going to be randomized. Both Attack points are available to target immediately, so players can split up if they want and try to push both. However, that is also dangerous.

If both teams have the same amount of points, the winner is decided by the team with the highest Activation Rate. The game will go into Overtime if both teams destroy both of their objectives.

Gundam Evolution is now free to play on PC, with a December launch scheduled for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. As a free-to-play title, it will have a number of mobile suits available at launch, and more will show up at a later date.

