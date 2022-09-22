Gundam Evolution achievement guide: All achievements unlockable on Steam

Gundam Evolution is now available for free on PC via Steam and has brought along various achievements for players to complete. These achievements might change as the December launch hits PlayStation 5 and Xbox consoles, but as of right now, these are all of the achievements that players can unlock while playing the game.

None of these achievements require the player to spend any money and can all be acquired by simply playing the free game. This article will provide further details about all the achievements for Gundam Evolution on Steam, as of the game’s launch.

What achievements can Gundam Evolution players unlock?

In Gundam Evolution, players group up into teams and do battle across three match types: Point Capture, Domination, and Destruction. During network tests, players only had access to ranked matches, but they are now able to play Casual and Custom matches.

It’s worth noting that the majority of these achievements require the player to play in either Casual or Ranked modes, as Custom Matches do not count. This makes sense as players can easily create convenient situations to farm these trophies.

However, to unlock all of these achievements, players will have to commit a fair amount of time in Ranked Matches. Players will need to reach Gold Rank to unlock three of the Gundam Evolution achievements. The game's achievements, along with their requirements, are listed below:

Achievements on Steam

Gold Ranker: Achieve Gold Rank

Silver Ranker: Achieve Silver Rank

Bronze Ranker: Reach Bronze Rank

Veteran: Reach Player Level 50

Rookie: Reach Player Level 5

Rush Attack: Get a 5-player kill streak and reach (Casual/Ranked) Match Results

Nice Cover: Recover 10 allies total and reach (Casual/Ranked) Match Results

Ace Pilot: Get MVP in a Casual or Ranked Match

Critical Hit: Get 500 critical hits total and reach (Casual/Ranked) Match Results

Destroyer: Get 1,000 kills total and reach (Casual/Ranked) Match Results

Boot Camp Grad: Complete all Beginner's Challenges and claim rewards

Duelist: Join 10 casual or ranked matches and reach (Casual/Ranked) Match Results

From this list, Nice Cover is slightly difficult to complete. Every player can recover an ally while in a downed state, but there is a very limited amount of time to do so. On top of that, enemies generally keep shooting to finish off a downed mobile suit.

Thankfully, simply playing the game is enough to finish most of these achievements. More achievements could be added later on when the PlayStation 4 or Xbox Series X|S editions launch later in the year, but that has not been officially confirmed yet.

Some of the achievements also specify that the player in question has to get to the Match Results, which means that getting disconnected or quitting early will prevent the player from getting an achievement they were working on until they finish that match.

Fortunately, none of the Gundam Evolution achievements require using a specific mobile suit, allowing gamers to be more flexible. Players simply need to find the mobile suits that they enjoy playing with and work hard to climb in Ranked Mode.

Gundam Evolution is currently available on PC through Steam, and is a free-to-play hero shooter, where players get to command a number of classic mobile suits in pursuit of victory.

