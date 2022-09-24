Gundam Evolution guide: Barbatos' stats, abilities, gameplay, and more

Gundam Evolution features several mobile suits from across the Mobile Suit Gundam universe. Short in stature but entirely deadly, ASW-G-08 Gundam Barbatos, piloted by Mikazuki Augus, is one of the most powerful mobile suits in all of Gundam Evolution.

During the beta of Gundam Evolution, Barbatos was a terror, able to demolish any opponent, provided it could get to its targets. That has not changed at all, and is easily one of the most powerful mobile suits in the entire game.

The downside is that it has no ranged attacks. If it cannot leap or dash to you, it cannot really fight you. But if you do not see Barbatos coming, it’s probably the end of the duel.

GUNDAM EVOLUTION @gundamevolution



One of the 72 Gundam Frames developed during the Calamity War. First unearthed on Mars, it eventually became Tekkadan's dominant battlefield weapon.



What are your fav Mobile Suit Gundam IRON-BLOODED ORPHANS memories?



#GUNEVO #GUNDAMEVOLUTION ASW-G-08 Gundam Barbatos!One of the 72 Gundam Frames developed during the Calamity War. First unearthed on Mars, it eventually became Tekkadan's dominant battlefield weapon.What are your fav Mobile Suit Gundam IRON-BLOODED ORPHANS memories? ASW-G-08 Gundam Barbatos!One of the 72 Gundam Frames developed during the Calamity War. First unearthed on Mars, it eventually became Tekkadan's dominant battlefield weapon. What are your fav Mobile Suit Gundam IRON-BLOODED ORPHANS memories?#GUNEVO #GUNDAMEVOLUTION https://t.co/sUuQfuW9en

Barbatos in Gundam Evolution - How to use the Devil of Tekkadan

From Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-blooded Orphans, Barbatos is a ferocious mobile suit, and the massive mace it wields is nothing to sneeze at. If Barbatos can reach a foe, the odds are great that it’s going to devastate them in short order.

It has a decent HP, and is tied with Zaku II [Ranged] and Gundam Exia for the most Dashes. It is a swift, deadly melee unit, and it will likely continue to be an actual terror to anyone who comes across it.

Stats for Barbatos

Difficulty: 4/4

4/4 Range: Close-Range

Close-Range HP: 1000

1000 Dash Limit: 3

Abilities for Barbatos

Mace (Sweep)

Mace (Smash)

Long Sword

Boost Jump

Alaya-Vijnana System (G-Manuver)

Gundam Barbatos’ Primary and Secondary Weapon is its massive mace. The primary attack is Mace (Sweep), who swings in a nice, wide arc around him. It can hit multi knock targets and knocks back anyone it hits.

It is an excellent move to push foes back or stop them from being in safe, defensible positions. From there, it is a simple matter of dashing in and finishing your opponent off. The Secondary/Sub Attack is Mace (Smash) and is capable of true devastation.

This attack can be charged up, which displays a meter that fills up. At full meter, it does tons of damage and stuns the opponent. In theory, this can also hit multiple targets, but that takes a bit more skill and luck.

Then he has a few other skills to help him sort out any problems he comes across. Long Sword is the first of his skills, and it begins by Barbatos jumping into the air and slamming its blade into the ground. It also stuns nearby targets, making it easier to finish them off.

The best part of Long Sword is if it hits an enemy with low health, and it would reduce their hp to 0, it destroys them, instead of disabling them. There is no chance of recovery against the Long Sword. Next is Boost Jump, which is fantastic for reaching high platforms, or getting to foes before they escape.

If you get a kill after using Boost Jump, it also resets its cooldown, making it a very desirable skill to master. The Alaya-Vijnana System is the mobile suit’s G-Maneuver in Gundam Evolution, and it can really devastate an enemy frontline.

After activating this, it allows the user to make three powerful charging strikes, using the primary attack button. It damages foes in front of it, deals a ton of damage and allows the player to close the distance on their targets before attacking them.

Gameplay with Gundam Barbatos

Why is Gundam Barbatos a 4/4 on the difficulty scale? It features no ranged combat, in a first-person shooter. It has no awesome shields to defend itself or healing abilities. It has a mace, a sword, and a jump.

Mastering Gundam Barbatos in the game means you have to catch players off-guard and immediately start smashing them. A popular way to do this is to get the drop on foes from a very high vantage point. You can easily jump onto a target, stun them, and finish them off. It’s not unheard of for a Gundam Barbatos player to use their Smash to two-shot a player.

However, the sound of Barbatos charging in Gundam Evolution is distinct, and it’s easy to spot. It is a little on the small side, so it also has that going for it. Larger mobile suits might not pay attention to it. It’s all about closing the distance and smashing an opponent in just a few strikes.

However, the secret to overcoming Barbatos is to see it coming. GM Sniper II, for example, is terrific at taking down Barbatos before it can ever get close. GM Sniper II and Zaku II [Ranged] both excel in taking down Barbatos before it even gets started.

Who is Gundam Barbatos for in Gundam Evolution?

Do you relish in the power melee heroes like Genji had in Overwatch? Do you think his ranged attacks were just a crutch? Then it is time to take up a notch in Gundam Evolution and try out Gundam Barbatos.

It is a difficult mobile suit to get a handle on in Gundam Evolution, but with the right gameplan and practice, you will be demolishing groups of enemies in no time, thanks to the might of the Devil of Tekkadan. Fans of melee combat and players who enjoy powerful sneak attacks are going to really love what Barbatos can do.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far