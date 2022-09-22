5 must-play Mobile Suit Gundam games

Regardless of the platform and genre, Mobile Suit Gundam has had dozens, if not hundreds, of titles to excite fans of the franchise. Gundam games have run the gamut from fighting games to tactical, turn-based strategy RPGs. No matter what kind of gamer you are, if you love Gundam, there’s something for you in this franchise. This is not necessarily a list of the greatest Gundam games of all time but a list of must-play titles.

It is the opinion of one writer, who has spent an enormous amount of time piloting mobile suits from the SNES era to modern PCs and consoles. It will no doubt vary from player to player, as not everyone loves the same genre of game or gameplay style.

With that aside, this is a list of excellent Mobile Suit Gundam games, and all are worth giving a try.

What are the most must-play Mobile Suit Gundam games to play in 2022?

5) SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays (PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Windows)

One of the newer Mobile Suit Gundam games on this list, this turn-based strategy game features a number of classic storylines from across the anime and manga. Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, SEED, 00, and Iron-Blooded Orphans are included in this game’s collection of mobile suits and features that cute chibi, Super Deformed style SD Gundam games are known for.

It’s a little ridiculous and over-the-top, but it’s a beautiful, fun game with silly-looking mobile suits. Fans of tactical gameplay are going to get a lot of it as well. It’s not the best tactical Gundam game, but it’s still quite enjoyable for what it is.

4) Gundam Battle Assault 2 (PlayStation)

While Mobile Suit Gundam: Endless Duel is great, it’s not the only fighting game in the series! Gundam Battle Assault 2 for the PlayStation is among the greatest fighting game entries into the Gundam series.

Players can duke it out against each other in mobile suits like Deathscythe H, Quin Mantha, Sazabi, and more, or they can tackle the challenging “Street Mode.” That will bring fans through the important moments of the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise.

The One Year War, 13th Gundam Fight, and the Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz OVA are represented here in beautiful detail. Gundam Battle Assault 2 also handled the game well since it looked amazing and had plenty of Gundam fanservice.

3) Mobile Suit Gundam: Encounters in Space (PlayStation 2)

Mobile Suit Gundam: Encounters in Space is one of the most important Gundam games to exist. Changing the gameplay to third-person, it features an amazing 360-degree combat, and is easily the prettiest Gundam game in the PS2 generation of games.

Fans of the original Mobile Suit Gundam anime who want to experience the One Year War can do so right here. Players can also create a Zeon or Federation pilot for Mission Mode, and it even has a multiplayer option in Versus Mode.

However, this is far from an easy game. Encounters in Space is challenging, and it perfectly encapsulates what it means to pilot a mobile suit. It is easily one of the most fantastic Gundam games of all time.

2) Dynasty Warriors Gundam 3 (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

On a personal level, this writer had more fun with Dynasty Warriors Gundam 2, but Dynasty Warriors Gundam 3 was easily the better game. It was prettier, had faster, more explosive action, and had over 50 mobile suits, each that had its own attack animations.

The Cell-shaded graphics were a much-needed update visually, and it was exactly what fans were expecting - Dynasty Warriors, only with mobile suits. Why did this franchise die out? It only had four entries before disappearing.

There’s something wholly satisfying about jumping into your favorite mobile suit and slaughtering thousands of enemy machines with beam sabers, lasers, rockets, and cannons. It’s the best way to play a beat them up in the Gundam universe.

1) Super Robot Wars 30 (PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Windows)

The Super Robot Wars series celebrated its 30 years of great games by releasing Super Robot Wars 30 with a global release. It is the first for the franchise and is a huge deal. Only a handful of the mainline entries of Super Robot Wars have even come to America at all. For the most part, fans only received the OG entries (Original Generation).

In this tactical RPG, players get to command a number of mobile suits not only from the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise but from other popular Japanese mecha series of all time. Magic Knight Rayearth, Gun Sword, Mazinger, Getter Robo, and more all show up.

It has excellent turn-based combat, gorgeous cutscenes for the attacks, and a lengthy story that takes around 50-60 hours to complete. It has DLC missions and mecha for those that want them, but they are not necessary at all to have fun. It’s a dream team-up for Gundam fans, bringing together so many popular characters into one game.

Provided it does well, it could mean a change in how Super Robot Wars is handled going forward. Perhaps fans will receive more global releases in the future.

Whether gamers prefer mobile games, consoles, or PC, there’s something for everyone in the Gundam universe. Especially with Gundam Evolution recently launching on console and PC as a free-to-play hero shooter. It’s an excellent time to be a Gundam fan.

