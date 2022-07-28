5 video games with the best mech suits to pilot

Mech-suit-based video games have certainly developed into their own niche genre in the gaming community over the years. Despite the overall concept being relatively the same, the genre has witnessed a great deal of innovation and variety, ranging from turn-based RPGs to first-person shooters.

Obviously, it doesn't take much to see why these games are appealing to the masses. The idea of being able to control a massive mech and curb-stomp your enemies is enough to capture any gamer's imagination, and these video games offer precisely that experience.

These video games have the coolest mech suits for players to pilot

1) Titanfall 2

Developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by EA, Titanfall 2 is the sequel to 2014's Titanfall. The original game was a genre-redefining title, which revolutionized mech-based combat in video games.

Titanfall 2 greatly improves on every precedent set by its predecessor and offers a far more polished experience.

Although the first game featured an exciting concept, the execution still had flaws and left much to be desired. Titanfall 2 delivers on the promise displayed by the concept of a first-person mech-based shooter.

Players control both the pilot and their mechs, called Titans. This is the most unique aspect of the series that distinguishes it from other video games in the genre. Pilots are more mobile and have their own abilities and skill sets, while the Titans, though less mobile, offer sheer destruction and carnage.

Unlike the first game, a single-player campaign was added with nine chapters of brilliant level design. The dynamic between the protagonist Jack and the AI of the Titan is endearing, keeping players invested in the storyline. These single-player levels are designed to perfectly showcase the detailed mechanics of the combat system.

The multiplayer modes have been overhauled as well, with the addition of new Titan classes. The Titan meter makes a reappearance, as players have to fight as pilots to fill up the meter in order to summon their Titan. This is a refreshing mechanic as it ensures that players experience both aspects of combat offered by the game.

Platforms: Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Paid/Unpaid: Paid

2) Steel Battalion

Steel Battalion was developed by Capcom as an exclusive for the Xbox in 2002. Interestingly, it offers the most immersive experience out of all the video games on this list and relies largely on its attention to detail and realism.

The most unique aspect of the game is the controller required to play it. The game came bundled with a large 44-input controller known as the Mega-Jockey-9000. However, these quickly sold out and the game became a rare commodity.

Players control a massive bipedal "vertical tank". The game requires mastery of the controls in order to have the complete experience, as it is extremely realistic.

Each level starts with the players starting up the operating system of the bipedal with the various controller inputs. If the tank turns too quickly, it can tumble over. If the machine overheats, it will require a reboot. In fact, the game even simulates minute details like windshield wipers.

The difference between the various weapons is also simulated with great accuracy. All these factors contribute to the immersion in the game.

Platforms: Xbox

Paid/Unpaid: Paid

3) Hawken

Hawken was developed by Adhesive Games and released for PC in 2012 after extensive alpha and beta runs. It is a free-to-play first-person shooter and is exclusively limited to multiplayer modes.

Players take control of a bipedal mech on a dystopian planet colonized by humans. Ten maps and three game modes are available in the game: Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, and Co-op Team Deathmatch.

Unlike other video games in the genre, mechs in this game have unlimited ammo. However, firing for extended periods can cause the mech to overheat and shut down all weapons. This overheating is followed by a cooldown period, during which players have to seek cover.

The game has three types of mechs. Class A mechs are lighter and more agile, but with weaker defensive capabilities. Class B offers a more balanced approach between agility and defense. Class C mechs are heavier, but far more durable.

Each mech also has its own unique abilities and perks that can be activated during combat. They can be further customized and upgraded in the garage.

The game has a detailed progression system. Players can earn XP and level up to a maximum of Lvl 30. Additional XP after reaching the maximum level can be used to customize the mechs.

The game, being free-to-play with extensive customisation and progression options, makes it stand out in this genre of video games. Micro-transactions are also available to reduce the grind for those who want a quicker way to level up.

Platforms: Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4

Paid/Unpaid: Unpaid

4) Xenoblade Chronicles X

Xenoblade Chronicles X was developed by Nintendo for the WiiU and is a part of the Xeno metaseries. Despite its narrative not being related to any of the previous video games in the franchise, it is regarded as the successor to Xenoblade Chronicles.

It borrows several elements from other video games in the series and takes place on the uncharted planet of Mira. In the Xeno storyline, Earth has been destroyed by aliens and the survivors fled the planet on spaceships. One such ship landed on the planet of Mira.

Players assume the role of a customizable protagonist, working for an organization called BLADE. Players can choose between various roles in this organization, offering varying abilities, duties, and perks. These include prospectors, pathfinders, and harriers.

The mechs in the game are called skells, and are transformable bipedal mechs that are available at three different levels. Players can traverse the vast open world on foot or using skells, and battle the primary antagonists as well as the indigenous life forms of Mira.

Players also need to be wary of the damage the skells take as well as the fuel, as individual skells are returned to the hangar for repairs and refueling when pushed beyond their limits.

Similar to other video games in the genre, Xenoblade Chronicles X also has a multiplayer mode. Players can either battle against each other or against a common foe in the co-op experience.

Platforms: WiiU

Paid/Unpaid: Paid

5) Dynasty Warriors: Gundam 3

Dynasty Warriors: Gundam 3 is a hack-and-slash action game with minor tactical elements. Despite following in the footsteps of other video games in the series, the Gundam versions vary significantly from other Dynasty Warriors titles in gameplay.

The usage of mechs known as Gundams offers players with more ranged attack options than in other Dynasty Warriors games, which are more melee-based.

The Gundams are physical adaptations of the iconic toys as well as the anime series. This boosts the popularity and mass appeal of the game as players can now play as digital versions of their beloved childhood characters.

The third game in the Gundam series adds all new mechanics and abilities for the Gundam mechs such as the emergency dash, chain explosion, and partner strike.

The game also offers a multiplayer co-op mode with fifteen unique missions to go alongside the various single player modes. It offers the ultimate mech suit experience for fans of the genre and fans of Gundam alike.

Platforms: PlayStation 3, Xbox 360

Paid/Unpaid: Paid

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far