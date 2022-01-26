Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires - Free-to-play demo, release date, and more

Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires is on the way, and players who can’t wait to dive back into tactical action can do so today. The “Empires” franchise adds tactics and strategy to the classic Dynasty Warriors formula, and this is the first Empires title since November 2014.

Fans can download the demo today to give the upcoming title a whirl.

Players can download Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires Demo today

The demo for Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires is available now on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. All consoles can take a sneak peek at what Tecmo Koei offers their fans in this next entry into the Empires franchise.

Unfortunately, the demo will not be available on Steam, though the game will be available there.

In the demo, players can experience all-new castle sieges, whether they are defending or attacking. This tutorial will have players storming castles or fighting off dangerous enemy forces. Players can take on these missions repeatedly to figure out the best way to succeed.

Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires brings tactics to the 1 vs. 1000 gameplay (Image via Tecmo Koei)

The 1 vs.1000 aspect of the Dynasty Warriors franchise is always compelling, but adding tactics, strategies, and new abilities takes the game to a new level. Players will have to consider which areas they are invading, making alliances, and all of this adds depth to the series.

One of the most beloved parts of the franchise has to be the create-a-character option. A new, in-depth edit mode awaits, where players can create their own officers, name them, and take them into battle.

This was easily one of the most popular parts of the franchise. The character edit will be better than ever, allowing players to select the inner clothing and outer armor for their custom characters. These created characters can also be transferred from the demo to the full game, as long as it’s the same platform for both the demo and the actual game.

The Three Kingdoms era comes to life again through Tecmo Koei's upcoming title (Image via Tecmo Koei)

In addition, for users who buy the game on PlayStation 4, a digital upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version can be acquired for free. Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires launches on February 15, 2022, for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC via Steam, Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, and digitally for PlayStation 5.

