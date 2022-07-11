Fact Check: Is Respawn planning to develop Titanfall 3?

In an interesting turn of events, the news on Titanfall 3 appeared from almost nowhere in a recent post on social media. Respawn has carved out a rich legacy for itself with the success of Apex Legends, but Titanfall 2 still holds a special place in the community. However, some believe expecting a third iteration of the popular series is nothing but wishful thinking.

It's a known fact that many of the mechanics that have become famous in Apex Legends come from Titanfall 2. The concept of dropping in and out of a mech was something unheard of before Titanfall. Moreover, fans welcomed this feature and praised the game for its innovation. While many fans want a third game, Respawn has not yet confirmed anything. They have made it clear that they are primarily focusing on Apex Legends. However, a recent post has appeared online that says otherwise. While there's very little information, fans need to know if Titanfall 3 can be a reality.

Respawn's new post has got more to do with Apex Legends than Titanfall 3

Several ongoing projects are being worked on by Respawn aside from providing live service support for Apex Legends. A sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is already in the making, and it is safe to say that the developers are having a crunch time.

A new job post has been posted on Respawn's website, and the words look quite ambitious.

"This new single-player title is a developer's dream playground with the freedom to innovate made possible by the unique universe it inhabits. Our critically acclaimed, multi-platform games have always established a 'fun comes first' sensibility created with the notion that great ideas can come from anyone, which allows creativity to shine and individuals to shape the game in meaningful ways."

While the title still doesn't have a proper name, the website lists it as "Apex Universe FPS Incubation Title." Ever since the news came out, there have been speculations on social media about the possibility of Titanfall 3.

As mentioned above, the Titanfall games came before Apex Legends, and the latter inherited several characteristics. However, it is extremely far-fetched to think that the two franchises belong in the same universe. The similarities between the two have to do with the features rather than the lore and characters.

The possibility of Titanfall 3 remains outlandish based on the available information. It will be interesting to see how the project ultimately shapes up. Apex Legends is seen as a multiplayer-only experience, and the onus will be on Respawn to transition to a seamless single-player experience.

