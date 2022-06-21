Capcom Fighting Collection - All included games, release date, platforms, and more

Capcom Fighting Collection brings the golden age of fighting games to life for their fans, with 10 games from the 1990s all in one location.

While the company has created several compilations of their games in the past, this particular one features games that were never seen before outside of Japan, and a few niche, interesting picks that are going to be new to many players.

Capcom Fighting Collection will come out on June 24

The collection will comprise of 10 classic fighting games and players will be able to adjust individual settings per game, select North American/Japanese versions of games, and so much more.

All games will feature online gameplay and training modes, ranked lobbies, casual lobbies, and best of all, rollback netcode. Which games are included in the Capcom Fighting Collection though?

All playable games in the Capcom Fighting Collection

Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors

Night Warriors: Darkstalkers’ Revenge

Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire

Vampire Hunter 2: Darkstalkers’ Revenge (Previously unavailable outside of Japan)

Vampire Savior 2: The Lord of Vampire (Previously unavailable outside of Japan)

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix

Cyberbots: Full Metal Madness

Red Earth (First time outside of arcades)

Hyper Street Fighter II: The Anniversary Edition

All of the games are arcade-perfect, but will have a variety of settings that can be adjusted to make the games easier or harder as players see fit.

The Capcom collection features several versions of the Darkstalkers/Vampire Savior franchise, with two of the games previously unavailable outside of Japan - Vampire Hunter 2: Darkstalkers’ Revenge and Vampire Savior 2: The Lord of Vampire.

It features one Street Fighter game, with the classic Hyper Street Fighter II: The Anniversary Edition.

Cyberbots also featured the first appearance of the popular Marvel vs. Capcom 2 character Jin Saotome. Red Earth, which features four characters that battle giant monsters or each other, will be featured outside of arcades for the first time ever.

Classic multiplayer puzzle game Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo also gets a re-release. Capcom even brought back a silly fighting game, in the form of Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix.

The game will also feature a massive collection of images and music from the 10 games, with over 400 music tracks for fans to listen to. For those who pre-order the game, there will be all-new music remixes in the museum as well as exclusive, new illustrations. They will also get Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium (SonSon included), with a download code for Three Wonders.

The Capcom Fighting Collection will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on June 24 and should tide fans over while they wait on Street Fighter 6.

