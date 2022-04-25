5 most anticipated remasters planned for Nintendo Switch in 2022

The Nintendo Switch has a vast library of new and old games. While many of the newer games see some cutbacks to scale to the handheld, Switch versions of many older multi-platform games turn out to be the definitive way to play them. 2022 also has several picks on that front on offer.

Some of these are straight-up bundles of more recent titles. Meanwhile, others are nostalgic collections of beloved retro games. Here are 5 upcoming remasters that fans can look forward to.

These Nintendo Switch remasters bring some iconic franchises to modern audiences

1) Life Is Strange Remastered Collection

Developer Dontnod Entertainment rose to fame with the original Life Is Strange (or LIS) in 2011. Since then, the series has garnered a cult following and had a few spin-offs and sequels.

This popularity led to publisher Square Enix releasing a remaster bundle of the first two LIS games earlier this year. It includes Life Is Strange and the prequel Life Is Strange: Before The Storm (and all additional DLC). Both are third-person action-adventure games akin to Telltale's offerings, focusing on narrative and decision making.

The first LIS features a photography student, Max, who sets out to unearth the mystery behind the disappearance of her classmate. During the process, she discovers the ability to rewind time. The prequel focuses on her best friend, Chloe, who forms a friendship with Rachel.

Eventually, fans uncover a dark truth behind the latter's family. The remaster has been delayed a few times at this point for Nintendo Switch but is finally coming to the portable in July 2022

2) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection coming 2022 to Switch, Xbox, PlayStation and PC!

The iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles peaked during the NES/SNES era with some amazing video game entries. The upcoming remaster bundle from Konami aims to rekindle that same nostalgia fans felt all those years ago.

Called the Cowabunga Collection, it includes a whopping 13 games across multiple consoles. They are:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: The Arcade Game (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3: The Manhattan Project (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4: Turtles in Time (Super NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of The Foot Clan (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: Back From The Sewers (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)

That's a lot. Coming sometime in 2022 to Nintendo Switch.

3) Shadowrun Trilogy: Console Edition

The classic Shadowrun games are being revived for modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch. Shadowrun Trilogy: Console Edition bundles the series' first three turn-based cyberpunk-fantasy RPGs. Initially developed by Harebrained Schemes, the names in the collection are:

Shadowrun Returns

Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut

Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition

Track down your old accomplice's killer in Returns. Uncover a secret bigger than you bargained for during your Berlin heist in Dragonfall. Unravel yourself from a web of a three-decade-long conspiracy of the megacorp-run Hong Kong in Hong Kong. They are all remastered with enhanced visuals and higher resolution. Released on June 21, 2022, on Nintendo's handheld.

4) Capcom Fighting Collection

🦇 Darkstalkers (all five games!)

Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

🦁 Red Earth

... and more!



Capcom Fighting Collection brings together 10 classic fighters with Online Rollback Netcode, coming June 24th, 2022!

The acclaimed Japanese publisher is known for many things, including fighting games. The upcoming Capcom Fighting Collection includes 10 overlooked fighting games from the Resident Evil-maker's catalog. Take a look:

Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors

Night Warriors: Darkstalkers' Revenge

Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire

Vampire Hunter 2: Darkstalkers' Revenge

Vampire Savior 2: The Lord of Vampire

Red Earth

Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness

Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Hyper Street Fighter II

It's a treat for fighting game fans and retro game enthusiasts. The Darkstalkers series, in particular, is a fan favorite, so it's great to see Capcom hasn't given it the cold shoulder. It arrives on Nintendo Switch on June 24, 2022.

5) Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series

Despite the niche of platformers, Klonoa is an underrated franchise even among the genre. Bandai Namco has announced a new remaster of the two PlayStation titles. Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series will include two revamped versions of the two games:

Klonoa: Door to Phantomville (which is the Wii version, titled Klonoa initially as it was a remake)

Klonoa 2: Lunatea's Veil

Traverse various levels and solve puzzles using enemies and the player's jump abilities to progress. Door to Phantomville has the protagonist Klonoa save Phantomville from the villain Ghadius. The sequel set in Lunatea sees the anthropomorphic protagonist explore four different kingdoms. The remaster will feature updated graphics and come to Nintendo Switch on July 8, 2022.

