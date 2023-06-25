Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury episode 23: Miorine confronts Prospera, Ericht’s ultimate sacrifice

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury episode 23, has been the most awaited episode resuming Sulleta’s resolve as she breaches Quite Zero’s defenses and gets confronted by an Aerial piloted by Ericht.

Besides the emotionally devastating conflict between the sisters, the episode revolved around many things, including the epic clash between the Jeturk brothers and Miorine and her team stopping a nightmarish calamity.

The penultimate episode’s cliffhanger has left the entire G Witch fandom worldwide in utter shock as it is hard for them to cope with the recent turn of events. With the cliffhanger prepping Suletta for the series’ ultimate finale, it is difficult for fans to predict what the future holds for her, Prospera, and the others.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury episode 23 highlights

The successful intrusion of Earth House

레나🌸 sulemio & 5nore @SlLVER_RAIN



I love how Suletta is embracing her identity, the things that makes her the person she's today. She's not denying herself, but accept everything that build her: Eri & Prospera. She wants to stop them bcs she loves them.



#水星の魔女 #G_Witch This entire sequence is mesmerezing.I love how Suletta is embracing her identity, the things that makes her the person she's today. She's not denying herself, but accept everything that build her: Eri & Prospera. She wants to stop them bcs she loves them.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury episode 23 kicked off with resuming the epic clash between Ericht and Suletta. Staying firm on her resolute Ericht doesn’t let Suletta intercept the superweapon. Elsewhere Lauda tried to get through the Quite Zero’s defenses but got stopped by Guel.

As the brothers got engaged in a fierce duel of Gundams, multiple rounds from Schwarzette’s found their way to the Earth House’s ship, which caused everyone to evacuate in the emergency pod. Getting in her Demi Barding, Felsi rescued everyone and got through the Data Storm, making her way to the Quiet Zero’s system.

Outside the field of Data Storm, Delling calls the Space Assembly League, and since the corporate governance was still intact within their organization, he requested an emergency special session. Delling also requested the presence of all the representatives.

The ultimate showdown of the Jetturk brothers

Guel lets Lauda stab him with his Schwarzette's beam saber as seen in Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury episode 23 (Image via Sunrise)

Despising his brother for their father’s death, Lauda bombards consecutive rounds of Schwarzette’s beam rifle, cornering Guel’s Dilanza to a tight spot. Channeling his own life force in a fit of rage, the former finally manages to impale Dilanza, as the latter retracts his beam saber, letting his brother destroy his suit to atone for their father’s death.

Lauda recalls the time when Guel met him for the first time and accepted him as his brother. Eventually, Lauda apologized to his brother before the Dilanza got swept away, but all of a sudden, Felsi made it there in time and saved Guel whilst berating the brothers for dying in petty sibling spat.

ILTS, as seen in Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury episode 23 (image via Sunrise)

After being relayed Delling’s request, the captain disregarded the emergency special session and ordered his crew to prepare and aim the interplanetary laser power transmission system mounted on Legrage 1 at the Quiet Zero.

The captain didn't care that the sun ray gun would wipe out everything in its path, even Lagrange 4. With Lagrange 1’s sovereign government and corporate volunteers backing his decision, the captain decided to go ahead with his plan.

Ericht's sacrifice

Miorine and her team finally made it to Quiet Zero’s system through the backdoor and began shutting down the superweapon. However, the codes didn’t work. Confronting the intruders, Prospera revealed that she changed the codes and started firing at them alongside her armored robots.

While scuffling with different codes, Miorine questioned her motherhood and tried to make her understand how Suletta felt about their family bond. Recalling the time when Suletta figured out a genetic code embedded, which, after conversion, turned into words: “I will always be attached to you, Miorine.”

Suletta takes the full might of ILTS, as seen in Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury episode 23 (image via Sunrise)

Marine successfully stooped the superweapon after entering the message, which was the very code. Elan disarmed Prospera before she could hurt anyone and intrude on the process. With the Permet Link established, Quiet Zero’s internal system was successfully deactivated. Eventually, the Data storm disappeared.

Ignoring Delling’s request once again, the captain finally approved the fire of the solar ray gun on Quiet Zero. To save everyone, Ericht activated override and used all of Ariel’s might to act as a shield to protect everyone, leaving Suletta and Prospera in shock.

Final thoughts on Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury episode 23

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury episode 23, or the penultimate episode of G Witch, has delivered a thrilling and emotionally charged experience for fans around the world.

With the episode, many G Witch fanatics are relieved as the Jeturk brother’s aversion has finally reached its climax, and things for them at the moment are stable, and all the credit goes to Felsi, who did her best in knocking sense into them.

레나🌸 sulemio & 5nore @SlLVER_RAIN



#水星の魔女 #G_Witch I love Miorine so much. She said it clearly to Prospera and it shows how much she cares for Suletta. I love Miorine so much. She said it clearly to Prospera and it shows how much she cares for Suletta. #水星の魔女 #G_Witch https://t.co/jx2rIPpdA5

The confrontation between Miorine and Prospera was well executed and has certainly become one of the crucial scenes from the series. However, despite Miorines desperate attempts to make Prospera change of heart, her earnest efforts remain fruitless, leaving the situation at a stalemate.

Overall, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury episode 23 was an entire rollercoaster of emotions, the intricate ethical complexities woven into the narrative certainly created a conundrum for fans, immersing the G Witch fandom in a whirlwind of emotions.

As the episode ended with leaving Prospera and Suletta in shock with Ericht’s demise, fans are left anticipating the unpredictable ultimate finale.

