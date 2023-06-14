Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Season 2 episode 10 release date, where to watch, and more

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury is the first mainline Gundam series set in Japan’s Reiwa Era, and the second season has explored quite a bit of that so far. Episode 9 of the second season left a lot of questions unanswered: What is Suletta going to do with the Caliban Gundam? What is going to happen to Miorine after getting blamed by Lauda? And of course, the destruction of the League’s fleet by Prospera.

While not all of these situations are going to be addressed in the upcoming tenth episode, this second season of Mobile Suit Gundam is moving at a rapid pace and providing viewers with a lot of interesting plot points.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the second season of Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury.

Everything to know about Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury season two episode 10

Release date

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll (via Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Season 2) Guel vs. Shaddiq(via Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Season 2) Guel vs. Shaddiq 🔥 (via Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Season 2) https://t.co/o5rqPgsBOF

The second season of Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury has been releasing episodes weekly since early April. This trend will continue this week as episode 9 was released on June 11 and episode 10 is set to be released on June 18.

The first season had 12 episodes, although it is yet to be announced how many this second one is going to have.

Where to watch

The series has been simulcast outside of Japan, with Crunchyroll being the platform to watch for most people all over the world. Medialink, however, licensed the show for audiences in Southeast Asia, and the season is also streamed through the GundamInfo YouTube channel in Asia and Oceania.

Medialink is also streaming the season through several of its platforms, such as its YouTube channel, Netflix, and Bilibili.

What to expect from Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury season 2 episode 10

Asano @LucieUs949750



Miorine is holding an unripe tomato, it seems to refer to the being she currently is, she needs to mature



#G_Witch

#Gundam

#水星の魔女 Illustration to celebrate the episode 21 (episode 9 of the season 2) of Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury by LAMMiorine is holding an unripe tomato, it seems to refer to the being she currently is, she needs to mature Illustration to celebrate the episode 21 (episode 9 of the season 2) of Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury by LAMMiorine is holding an unripe tomato, it seems to refer to the being she currently is, she needs to mature #G_Witch#Gundam#水星の魔女 https://t.co/fjCVfrRFov

As mentioned earlier, there are a lot of questions that need to be answered and a lot of situations that need to be picked up from where episode 9 left off. The destruction of the League’s fleet is a major talking point and one that is going to have consequences in the near future for the story as a whole, whose aftermath is probably going to be addressed in this episode.

Another major plot point that is probably going to be dealt with is Suletta’s situation and the decision regarding the new Gundam. The Caliban Gundam is now going to be another highlight of the storyline. This model has the problem of not having any safeties, which can be a major danger for Suletta and one of the biggest threats to her in the series so far.

The disbanding of the Benerit Group and Miorine’s new role within it is also going to be a very important plot thread that, hopefully, will be explored in this upcoming episode, which is something that could have a lot of ramifications for the remainder of the season. Lauda’s actions on that front also have to be addressed as she has directly blamed Miorine for a lot of different things.

Poll : 0 votes