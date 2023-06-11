Gundam: The Witch From Mercury channels Shakespearean Magic, embracing Caliban

With the recent release of a new episode of Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury season 2, fans were able to witness Shaddiq's arrest and Miorine's automatic appointment as president of the Benerit Group. Nevertheless, the public disclosure of Quite Zero's existence provided the Space Assembly League with justification to disband the group.

As the Space Assembly forcefully disbanded the group, Prospera was seen to activate quite zero and in an exciting turn of events destroyed the League's fleet, which made Miorine feel responsible for the casualties once more.

As the episode progressed, Guston Parche could be seen pleading with Suletta to help him talk sense into Prospera and suggesting that they take on Prospera using a Gundam called the Calibarn. As soon as Calibarn was depicted in the episode, a few fans went berserk on the internet, as Gundam: The Witch From Mercury's Calibarn is channeled from Shakespeare's Caliban.

Gundam: The Witch From Mercury's Calibarn embodies Shakespeare's Caliban from The Tempest

As the most recent episode of Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury season 2 aired, and sneak peaked fans of Calibarn, fans on Twitter tweeted that Calibarn showed some characteristics with that of Caliban from Shakespear's Tempest.

Shakespeare's Tempest is a play that begins on a ship at sea in a tempest and then moves to a remote island for the remainder of the action. The play features Prospero, a complicated and contradictory character who lives with his daughter Miranda and two of his servants named Caliban, a monster figure, and Ariel.

As Calibarn was made public, fans of Gundam: The Witch From Mercury tweeted that the Gundam in the series embodies Caliban, the monster from the Tempest. Not only that but Guston Parche was heard in the episode calling Calibarn a monster when he suggested to Suletta to pilot Calibarn and take on Prospera with Calibarn, resulting in many tweeting that this was not because of Calibarn's size but because of the Tempest.

Furthermore, a tweet was made about Caliban by Twitter user @archonmoni, who highlighted that while he initially appeared evil and represented the mother's black magic, once Prospero had subdued him, he plotted to murder him. Furthermore, the user also highlighted the parallel between Shakespeare's Prospero and Gundam: The Witch From Mercury's Prospera and tweeted:

"Ironically, Prospera is the one who prevented Suletta from living freely, just as Prospero did to Caliban, and now Suletta will pilot its very namesake."

Not only that, but the user also emphasized the metaphorical significance of Caliban, which was originally written by Derek Walcott to represent colonial oppression.

Additionally, the user also made the assumption that Calibarn might have drawn its inspiration from both Caliban and Excalibur. Then the user also asked whether Excalibur would recognize Suletta as its master or whether Caliban would be the monster that will kill Suletta as its pilot due to the Gundam curse.

Another Twitter user, @lecho_terra14 mentioned that in addition to Excalibur, King Arthur also possessed a sword by the name of Caliburn. Other users commented that it will be intriguing to see the course that Caliburn takes in Gundam: The Witch From Mercury.

As a result, there are many unanswered questions regarding Gundam: The Witch From Mercury's End. Will Calibarn be held accountable for Suletta's death, or will Suletta master it? Others, however, contend that in the end Eri will change her mind and join Suletta, while Caliban will ultimately be with Prospera.

Final thoughts

However, this isn't the first time Gundam: The Witch From Mercury has used Shakespearean magic and embodies Caliban. When we consider Prospera, we see that she too is a heavenly conduit for Prospero from The Tempest.

Prospera channels Prospero not only in terms of how she restricted Suletta's freedom but also in terms of her other stories, such as her desire for vengeance and how she survived the massacre in a manner similar to Prospero surviving the assassination.

It will be interesting to watch whether Calibarn in Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury will follow Caliban's path or a different one.

