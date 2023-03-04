Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 Winners: Full list of every victor in each category

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 was a grander affair than previous years. While some of the winners have shocked the animanga community, others have been nothing but presentable. Popular shows like Demon Slayer and Attack on Titan dominated the event, while new shows like Lycoris Recoil and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners have also received recognition.

There were 29 categories in Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023, with Attack on Titan having 12 and Demon Slayer having 13 nominations. Both of these series, along with Spy X Family, secured a win in six categories each. Some anime did not win any awards this night despite having many nominations, like JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures, which was nominated in seven categories.

Complete list of Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 winners and nominees

Anime of the Year

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll #AnimeAwards Sharing the Anime of the Year acceptance speech from the CEO of TRIGGER, Masahiko Otsuka, on behalf of everyone responsible for Cyberpunk: @Edgerunners! Sharing the Anime of the Year acceptance speech from the CEO of TRIGGER, Masahiko Otsuka, on behalf of everyone responsible for Cyberpunk: @Edgerunners! 🏆#AnimeAwards https://t.co/eqgKIvy8tR

The second most controversial win of the night, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners managed to beat out heavyweight names to the top. The well-known names on the nomination list were:

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Demon Slayer: Entertainment District arc

Spy X Family

Ranking of Kings

Lycoris Recoil

Best Drama

Surprising absolutely no one, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 clinched the victory in this category over competitions like:

86 part 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Dance Dance Danseur

Kotaro Lives Alone

Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

Best Action

Demon Slayer: Entertainment District arc edged out the following tough competitions to emerge as the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 winner in the Best Action category:

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

Lycoris Recoil

Spy X Family

Best New Series

Spy X Family was crowned the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 winner in this category, beating out the following anime:

Call of the Night

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Lycoris Recoil

My Dress-Up Darling

Ya Boy Kongming!

Best Original Anime

As many fans expected Lycoris Recoil won in this category against the following competitions:

Birdie Wing - Golf Girls' Story

Healer Girl

The Orbital Children

Vampire in the Garden

Yurei Deco

Best Continuing Series

Surprisingly, this was One Piece’s first time winning in this category, beating out the following:

Attack on Titan

Demon Slayer

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War

Made in Abyss

Best Romance

Considering the name of the anime, Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic’s victory came as a surprise to no one, despite there being other nominees such as:

Call of the Night

Komi Can't Communicate season 2

Love After World Domination

My Dress-Up Darling

Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie

Best Fantasy

Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc won this category quite expectedly. Other nominees:

Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 1 Part 2

Overlord IV

Ranking of Kings second cour

The Case Study of Vanitas second cour

Best Comedy

Another unsurprising Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 winner, Spy x Family as best comedy against the following:

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic

Kotaro Lives Alone

My Dress-Up Darling

Uncle From Another World

Ya Boy Kongming!

Best Film

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 won this award against the following competitors:

One Piece Film Red

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Inu-Oh

Bubble

The Deer King

Best Score

Throughout the ceremony, Crunchyroll had many artists perform songs from the nominated animes for Best Score. In the end, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 took home this award. Other nominees include:

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

Spy X Family

Ya Boy Kongming!

Best Anime Song

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 emerged as the winner for this category as well, by virtue of their opening theme song, "The Rumbling" performed by SiM. The other nominated songs were:

"Chikichiki Banban” by QUEENDOM, Ya Boy Kongming!

"Comedy" by Gen Hoshino, Spy X Family

"My Nonfiction" by Makoto Furukawa and Konomi Kohara, Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic

"New Genesis” by Ado, One Piece Film Red

"Shall We Dance?" by ReoNa, Shadows House second season

Best Opening Sequence

SiM received another win for their song, "The Rumbling", which was used as the opening of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2. The other nominated songs were:

“Chikichiki Banban" by QUEENDOM, from Ya Boy Kongming!

"Naked Hero" by Vaundy from Ranking of Kings second cour

"Mixed Nuts" by Official Hige Dandism from Spy X Family

"This Fffire" by Franz Ferdinand from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

"Zankyou Sanka" by Aimer from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Entertainment District Arc

Best Ending Sequence

Gen Hoshino’s catchy tune, “Comedy”, which served as the ending theme for Spy X Family, was the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 winner for this category, beating out the following worthy contenders:

Ai Higuchi’s "Akuma no Ko" from Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Airi Suzuki’s "My Heart Has Surrendered" from Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic

Akari Akase’s "Koi no Yukue" from My Dress-Up Darling

FantasticYouth’s "Koshaberibiyori” from Komi Can't Communicate season 2

Creepy Nuts’ "Yofukashino Uta" from Call of the Night

Best Main Character

Eren Yeager, for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2, emerged victorious in this category. Other nominees were:

Bojji from Ranking of Kings second cour

Chisato Nishikigi from Lycoris Recoil

David Martinez from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Loid Forger from Spy X Family

Marin Kitagawa from My Dress-Up Darling

Best Supporting Character

This category is the first victory for Spy X Family’s Anya Forger, above other nominations:

Ai Hayasaka from Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic

Kage from Ranking of Kings second cour

Rebecca from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Tengen Uzui from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Yor Forger from Spy X Family

“Must Protect At All Costs” Character

Anya Forger won in two categories in 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards (Image via Wit X Cloverworks)

Surprising absolutely no one, Crunchyroll crowned Anya Forger from Spy X Family as the winner in this category in the 2023 Anime Awards. The other nominees are:

Bojji from Ranking of Kings second cour

Kage from Ranking of Kings second cour

Shouko Komi from Komi Can't Communicate season 2

Kotaro Sato from Kotaro Lives Alone

Marin Kitagawa from My Dress-Up Darling

Best Character Design

Perhaps the single most controversial win of the night, Demon Slayer: Entertainment District arc won in this category. Other nominations include:

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

My Dress-Up Darling

Ranking of Kings second cour

Best Animation

Ufotable bagged this award for their jaw-dropping work in Demon Slayer season 2. Other nominations include:

Akebi's Sailor Uniform

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Ranking of Kings second cour

Spy X Family

Best Director

Haruo Sotozaki won this award for his direction of Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc. Other directors nominated in this category were:

Hiroyuki Imaishi for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Kazuhiro Furuhashi for Spy X Family

Shingo Adachi for Lycoris Recoil

Yousuke Hatta for Ranking of Kings second cour

Yuichiro Hayashi for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese)

As has been the case for the last few years at Crunchyroll Anime Awards, Yuki Kaji won this category for voicing Eren Yeager in Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2. Other actors nominated for this were:

Atsumi Tanezaki (Anya Forger) from Spy X Family

Chika Anzai (Chisato Nishikigi) from Lycoris Recoil

Ai Fairouz (Jolyne Cujoh) from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

Misaki Kuno (Faputa and Irumyuui) from Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado) from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Best Voice Artist Performance (English)

Crunchyroll awarded Zach Aguilar for voicing David (Image via Trigger)

Zach Aguilar, who voiced David in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was announced as the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 winner for this category. Other nominations include:

Amanda Lee (Marin Kitagawa), My Dress-Up Darling

Cherami Leigh (Kotaro Sato), Kotaro Lives Alone

Natalie Van Sistine (Yor Forger), Spy X Family

SungWon Cho (Kage), Ranking of Kings second cour

Zeno Robinson (Gamma 2), Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Best Voice Artist Performance (Castilian)

Jaime Pérez de Sevilla won in this category for voicing the protagonist Yuta Okkotsu in the movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0, overtaking the following actors:

Lourdes Fabrés (Jolyne Cujoh), JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

Alejandro Albaiceta (Son Gohan), Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Marc Gómez (Prince Daida), Ranking of Kings second cour

Masumi Mutsuda (Yatora Yaguchi), Blue Period

Mónica Padrós (Hiling), Ranking of Kings first cour

Best Voice Artist Performance (French)

Ranking of Kings secured a win in this section of Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 via Brigitte Lecordier, who voiced prince Bojji. Other nominees in this category include:

Alexis Tomassian (Kage), Ranking of Kings second cour

Dorothée Pousséo (Lucy), Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Geneviève Doang (Vladilena Milizé), 86 Part 2

Laure Filiu (Jolyne Cujoh), JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

Martin Faliu (Miyuki Shirogane), Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic

Best Voice Artist Performance (German)

Jujutsu Kaisen 0’s Yuta Okkotsu emerged as a beacon of victory, considering his voice actor Nicolás Artajo won in this category. Other nominations were:

Gabrielle Pietermann (Marin Kitagawa), My Dress-Up Darling

Jannik Endemann (Ritsuka Uenoyama), Given

Lara Trautmann (Belle), Belle

Torsten Michaelis (Askeladd), Vinland Saga season 1

Uwe Thomsen (Jotaro Kujo), JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable

Best Voice Artist Performance (Portuguese)

Nina Carvalho won in this category for voicing Anya Forger in Spy X Family. Other nominations include:

Antônio Moreno (Heihachi Mishima), Tekken: Bloodline

Charles Emmanuel (Kazuya Kinoshita), Rent-A-Girlfriend season 2

Mariana Dondi (Hayase Nagatoro), Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro

Pedro Alcântara (Yuta Okkotsu), Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Yan Gesteira (Ashito Aoi), Ao Ashi

Best Voice Artist Performance (Spanish)

Alejandro Orozco became the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 winner in this category for voicing Gyutaro in Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc. Other nominees were:

Diana Castañeda (Chisato Nishikigi), Lycoris Recoil

Elizabeth Infante (Chika Fujiwara), Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic

Erika Langarica (Marin Kitagawa), My Dress-Up Darling

Miguel de León (Loid Forger), Spy X Family

Víctor Hugo Aguilar (Ains Ooal Gown), Overlord IV

Best Voice Artist Performance (Arabic)

Hunter x Hunter made a surprising appearance on the list of Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 winners by virtue of Amal Hawija, who voices Gon Freecs in the Arabic dub. Other nominees were:

Adel Abo Hassoon (Kage), Ranking of Kings first cour

Amal Saadalden (Conan Edogawa), Detective Conan: The Bride of Shibuya

Mohja AlSheak (Izuku Midoriya), My Hero Academia season 1

Naji Makhoul (Ichigo Kurosaki), Bleach

Ula Zidan (Marin Kitagawa), My Dress-Up Darling

Best Voice Artist Performance (Italian)

Elisa Giorgio won this award from Crunchyroll for her performance as Maki Zen'in in Jujutsu Kaisen season 1. Other artists nominated in this category were:

Andrea La Greca (Kyojuro Rengoku) Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc

Andrea Oldan (Prince Daida) Ranking of Kings first cour

Deborah Morese (Marin Kitagawa), My Dress-Up Darling

Giulia Maniglio (Riku), Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

Simone Lupinacci (Shoyo Hinata), Haikyu!! To The Top

Final thoughts

Crunchyroll arranged for several popular media and sports personalities to present the awards to Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 Winners. Amongst them, the professional wrestler Zelina Vega and actor Finn Wolfhard, both well-known for their love for anime, stood out. Some of the tracks from nominated scores were played on stage, including "Ashes on Fire" from Attack on Titan and "Lost in Paradise" from Jujutsu Kaisen.

