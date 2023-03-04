Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 Winners: Full list of every victor in each category

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 was a grander affair than previous years. While some of the winners have shocked the animanga community, others have been nothing but presentable. Popular shows like Demon Slayer and Attack on Titan dominated the event, while new shows like Lycoris Recoil and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners have also received recognition.
There were 29 categories in Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023, with Attack on Titan having 12 and Demon Slayer having 13 nominations. Both of these series, along with Spy X Family, secured a win in six categories each. Some anime did not win any awards this night despite having many nominations, like JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures, which was nominated in seven categories.
Complete list of Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 winners and nominees
Anime of the Year
The second most controversial win of the night, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners managed to beat out heavyweight names to the top. The well-known names on the nomination list were:
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Demon Slayer: Entertainment District arc
- Spy X Family
- Ranking of Kings
- Lycoris Recoil
Best Drama
Surprising absolutely no one, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 clinched the victory in this category over competitions like:
- 86 part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Dance Dance Danseur
- Kotaro Lives Alone
- Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
Best Action
Demon Slayer: Entertainment District arc edged out the following tough competitions to emerge as the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 winner in the Best Action category:
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
- Lycoris Recoil
- Spy X Family
Best New Series
Spy X Family was crowned the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 winner in this category, beating out the following anime:
- Call of the Night
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Lycoris Recoil
- My Dress-Up Darling
- Ya Boy Kongming!
Best Original Anime
As many fans expected Lycoris Recoil won in this category against the following competitions:
- Birdie Wing - Golf Girls' Story
- Healer Girl
- The Orbital Children
- Vampire in the Garden
- Yurei Deco
Best Continuing Series
Surprisingly, this was One Piece’s first time winning in this category, beating out the following:
- Attack on Titan
- Demon Slayer
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
- Kaguya-Sama: Love is War
- Made in Abyss
Best Romance
Considering the name of the anime, Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic’s victory came as a surprise to no one, despite there being other nominees such as:
- Call of the Night
- Komi Can't Communicate season 2
- Love After World Domination
- My Dress-Up Darling
- Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie
Best Fantasy
Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc won this category quite expectedly. Other nominees:
- Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 1 Part 2
- Overlord IV
- Ranking of Kings second cour
- The Case Study of Vanitas second cour
Best Comedy
Another unsurprising Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 winner, Spy x Family as best comedy against the following:
- Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic
- Kotaro Lives Alone
- My Dress-Up Darling
- Uncle From Another World
- Ya Boy Kongming!
Best Film
Jujutsu Kaisen 0 won this award against the following competitors:
- One Piece Film Red
- Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero
- Inu-Oh
- Bubble
- The Deer King
Best Score
Throughout the ceremony, Crunchyroll had many artists perform songs from the nominated animes for Best Score. In the end, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 took home this award. Other nominees include:
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
- Spy X Family
- Ya Boy Kongming!
Best Anime Song
Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 emerged as the winner for this category as well, by virtue of their opening theme song, "The Rumbling" performed by SiM. The other nominated songs were:
- "Chikichiki Banban” by QUEENDOM, Ya Boy Kongming!
- "Comedy" by Gen Hoshino, Spy X Family
- "My Nonfiction" by Makoto Furukawa and Konomi Kohara, Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic
- "New Genesis” by Ado, One Piece Film Red
- "Shall We Dance?" by ReoNa, Shadows House second season
Best Opening Sequence
SiM received another win for their song, "The Rumbling", which was used as the opening of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2. The other nominated songs were:
- “Chikichiki Banban" by QUEENDOM, from Ya Boy Kongming!
- "Naked Hero" by Vaundy from Ranking of Kings second cour
- "Mixed Nuts" by Official Hige Dandism from Spy X Family
- "This Fffire" by Franz Ferdinand from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- "Zankyou Sanka" by Aimer from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Entertainment District Arc
Best Ending Sequence
Gen Hoshino’s catchy tune, “Comedy”, which served as the ending theme for Spy X Family, was the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 winner for this category, beating out the following worthy contenders:
- Ai Higuchi’s "Akuma no Ko" from Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Airi Suzuki’s "My Heart Has Surrendered" from Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic
- Akari Akase’s "Koi no Yukue" from My Dress-Up Darling
- FantasticYouth’s "Koshaberibiyori” from Komi Can't Communicate season 2
- Creepy Nuts’ "Yofukashino Uta" from Call of the Night
Best Main Character
Eren Yeager, for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2, emerged victorious in this category. Other nominees were:
- Bojji from Ranking of Kings second cour
- Chisato Nishikigi from Lycoris Recoil
- David Martinez from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Loid Forger from Spy X Family
- Marin Kitagawa from My Dress-Up Darling
Best Supporting Character
This category is the first victory for Spy X Family’s Anya Forger, above other nominations:
- Ai Hayasaka from Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic
- Kage from Ranking of Kings second cour
- Rebecca from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Tengen Uzui from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Yor Forger from Spy X Family
“Must Protect At All Costs” Character
Surprising absolutely no one, Crunchyroll crowned Anya Forger from Spy X Family as the winner in this category in the 2023 Anime Awards. The other nominees are:
- Bojji from Ranking of Kings second cour
- Kage from Ranking of Kings second cour
- Shouko Komi from Komi Can't Communicate season 2
- Kotaro Sato from Kotaro Lives Alone
- Marin Kitagawa from My Dress-Up Darling
Best Character Design
Perhaps the single most controversial win of the night, Demon Slayer: Entertainment District arc won in this category. Other nominations include:
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
- My Dress-Up Darling
- Ranking of Kings second cour
Best Animation
Ufotable bagged this award for their jaw-dropping work in Demon Slayer season 2. Other nominations include:
- Akebi's Sailor Uniform
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Ranking of Kings second cour
- Spy X Family
Best Director
Haruo Sotozaki won this award for his direction of Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc. Other directors nominated in this category were:
- Hiroyuki Imaishi for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Kazuhiro Furuhashi for Spy X Family
- Shingo Adachi for Lycoris Recoil
- Yousuke Hatta for Ranking of Kings second cour
- Yuichiro Hayashi for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese)
As has been the case for the last few years at Crunchyroll Anime Awards, Yuki Kaji won this category for voicing Eren Yeager in Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2. Other actors nominated for this were:
- Atsumi Tanezaki (Anya Forger) from Spy X Family
- Chika Anzai (Chisato Nishikigi) from Lycoris Recoil
- Ai Fairouz (Jolyne Cujoh) from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
- Misaki Kuno (Faputa and Irumyuui) from Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
- Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado) from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
Best Voice Artist Performance (English)
Zach Aguilar, who voiced David in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was announced as the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 winner for this category. Other nominations include:
- Amanda Lee (Marin Kitagawa), My Dress-Up Darling
- Cherami Leigh (Kotaro Sato), Kotaro Lives Alone
- Natalie Van Sistine (Yor Forger), Spy X Family
- SungWon Cho (Kage), Ranking of Kings second cour
- Zeno Robinson (Gamma 2), Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero
Best Voice Artist Performance (Castilian)
Jaime Pérez de Sevilla won in this category for voicing the protagonist Yuta Okkotsu in the movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0, overtaking the following actors:
- Lourdes Fabrés (Jolyne Cujoh), JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
- Alejandro Albaiceta (Son Gohan), Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero
- Marc Gómez (Prince Daida), Ranking of Kings second cour
- Masumi Mutsuda (Yatora Yaguchi), Blue Period
- Mónica Padrós (Hiling), Ranking of Kings first cour
Best Voice Artist Performance (French)
Ranking of Kings secured a win in this section of Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 via Brigitte Lecordier, who voiced prince Bojji. Other nominees in this category include:
- Alexis Tomassian (Kage), Ranking of Kings second cour
- Dorothée Pousséo (Lucy), Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Geneviève Doang (Vladilena Milizé), 86 Part 2
- Laure Filiu (Jolyne Cujoh), JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
- Martin Faliu (Miyuki Shirogane), Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic
Best Voice Artist Performance (German)
Jujutsu Kaisen 0’s Yuta Okkotsu emerged as a beacon of victory, considering his voice actor Nicolás Artajo won in this category. Other nominations were:
- Gabrielle Pietermann (Marin Kitagawa), My Dress-Up Darling
- Jannik Endemann (Ritsuka Uenoyama), Given
- Lara Trautmann (Belle), Belle
- Torsten Michaelis (Askeladd), Vinland Saga season 1
- Uwe Thomsen (Jotaro Kujo), JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable
Best Voice Artist Performance (Portuguese)
Nina Carvalho won in this category for voicing Anya Forger in Spy X Family. Other nominations include:
- Antônio Moreno (Heihachi Mishima), Tekken: Bloodline
- Charles Emmanuel (Kazuya Kinoshita), Rent-A-Girlfriend season 2
- Mariana Dondi (Hayase Nagatoro), Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro
- Pedro Alcântara (Yuta Okkotsu), Jujutsu Kaisen 0
- Yan Gesteira (Ashito Aoi), Ao Ashi
Best Voice Artist Performance (Spanish)
Alejandro Orozco became the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 winner in this category for voicing Gyutaro in Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc. Other nominees were:
- Diana Castañeda (Chisato Nishikigi), Lycoris Recoil
- Elizabeth Infante (Chika Fujiwara), Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic
- Erika Langarica (Marin Kitagawa), My Dress-Up Darling
- Miguel de León (Loid Forger), Spy X Family
- Víctor Hugo Aguilar (Ains Ooal Gown), Overlord IV
Best Voice Artist Performance (Arabic)
Hunter x Hunter made a surprising appearance on the list of Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 winners by virtue of Amal Hawija, who voices Gon Freecs in the Arabic dub. Other nominees were:
- Adel Abo Hassoon (Kage), Ranking of Kings first cour
- Amal Saadalden (Conan Edogawa), Detective Conan: The Bride of Shibuya
- Mohja AlSheak (Izuku Midoriya), My Hero Academia season 1
- Naji Makhoul (Ichigo Kurosaki), Bleach
- Ula Zidan (Marin Kitagawa), My Dress-Up Darling
Best Voice Artist Performance (Italian)
Elisa Giorgio won this award from Crunchyroll for her performance as Maki Zen'in in Jujutsu Kaisen season 1. Other artists nominated in this category were:
- Andrea La Greca (Kyojuro Rengoku) Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc
- Andrea Oldan (Prince Daida) Ranking of Kings first cour
- Deborah Morese (Marin Kitagawa), My Dress-Up Darling
- Giulia Maniglio (Riku), Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
- Simone Lupinacci (Shoyo Hinata), Haikyu!! To The Top
Final thoughts
Crunchyroll arranged for several popular media and sports personalities to present the awards to Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 Winners. Amongst them, the professional wrestler Zelina Vega and actor Finn Wolfhard, both well-known for their love for anime, stood out. Some of the tracks from nominated scores were played on stage, including "Ashes on Fire" from Attack on Titan and "Lost in Paradise" from Jujutsu Kaisen.