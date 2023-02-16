Spy X Family chapter 76: Release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Spy X Family chapter 76 is set to be released on Monday, March 6, at 12 am JST, according to MangaPlus and VIZ. It is likely to showcase the aftermath of the Red Circus Arc and the results of Anya learning about the twisted sense of love that Melinda has for her son, Damian.

Chapter 76 will be delayed due to a creative break taken by mangaka Tatsyua Endo. Since Spy X Family is a bi-weekly serialization, this hiatus results in a gap of a month between the previous chapter and this one.

Spy X Family chapter 76 is likely to reveal the secrets of the Desmond family

Readers can avail of Spy X Family chapter 76 on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, and Shonen Jump+ app at the following international times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, March 5

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, March 5

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, March 5

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, March 5

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Sunday, March 5

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, March 5

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 pm, Monday, March 6

Recap of Spy X Family chapter 75

Anya and Damian's friendship (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha)

Spy X Family chapter 75 showed that Damian, Becky, Bill, and Anya were each awarded a Stella Star for their bravery during the hijacking. A flashback revealed that after the terrorists were captured, the students were returned to their parents. Anya tried to cozy up to Damian, but the moment she broached the topic of visiting his house, he realized that she too was after his family’s fame and not interested in him as an individual.

Damian told Anya that he didn’t have any tangible relationship with his family, as evidenced by the fact that no one came to collect him after such a harrowing ordeal. He reminded Anya that no one came for her either, but just then Yor arrived on the scene. She apologized to her daughter for not saving her, and Anya, in the safety of her mother’s presence, finally started crying.

Damian's relationship with his parents (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha)

Loid, who was present under the disguise of an SSS officer, quietly withdrew and decided to welcome his wife and daughter home with a hearty meal. Yor told Damian that she passed Melinda’s car on the way, and the woman soon arrived there as well. As she comforted Damian, Anya realized that she was as obsessed with her son as Yuri was with Yor.

However, as soon as Damian mentioned his father, Melinda’s demeanor changed. Her thoughts slip into two antithetical avenues, one that adored her son and the other that despised him. This was most clearly demonstrated by her calling Damian (in her mind) as “my treasure/my curse.” Anya, who was assaulted by these thoughts, stared at Melinda in horror.

What to expect in Spy X Family chapter 76?

Spy X Family chapter 76 will likely focus on the Desmond family dynamic. Melinda likely suffers from a psychological disorder, which will be elaborated on in the upcoming issue. Additionally, Demetrius Desmond has been largely absent from the story so far. This chapter can also showcase his position in the Desmond family and Damian’s life.

Anya’s reaction to learning about the toxic environment of Damian’s home should also be featured in Spy X Family chapter 76. The former had deemed Melinda to be her rival in the Friendship Scheme.

However, the child has only known the slightly dysfunctional but emotionally healthy parenting of Loid and Yor so far. To realize that “Sy-on boy” has such a stressful and mentally draining family life must make her more sympathetic towards Damian.

