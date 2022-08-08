Spy X Family Chapter 66: The war between Anya and Yor begins

The race to help Loid with his objectives started in Spy X Family Chapter 66, even though Yor is unaware of this fact. After meeting and befriending Melinda Desmond in the last chapter, Yor has finally spoken to her husband about the situation.

Loid has another option to get closer to his target now that Yor and Melinda are friends, which Anya is not happy about. How will this new bond between Yor and Melinda affect the Forger family? Continue reading to learn more about what happened in Spy X Family Chapter 66.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Spy X Family Chapter 66.

Loid ponders about Yor’s new friendship in Spy X Family Chapter 66

A quick recap of last week’s chapter

Phillip Cummings @Phillip42758533 The newest chapter (65) of Spy x Family was all about acting normal. The newest chapter (65) of Spy x Family was all about acting normal. https://t.co/I1OazkgpUd

Spy X Family Chapter 65 started with Yor asking Anya if she wanted anything from the store. Anya asked her to get her crunchy tea cakes, but Yor did not know where to buy them from. Instead of asking around, Yor went to the city mall, where she encountered a rich woman and her butler. The woman tripped and was saved by Yor, who demonstrated her agility and flexibility.

Impressed by her skills, the woman asked Yor to join her and her friends in a volleyball match, hoping Yor could get them a victory. Yor was not aware of the rules of volleyball but was still an amazing player.

loci @Deevytrium SPOILER FOR SPY X FAMILY CHAPTER 65 SPOILER FOR SPY X FAMILY CHAPTER 65 🚨 SPOILER FOR SPY X FAMILY CHAPTER 65 🚨 https://t.co/tMCtF0KAlO

Although in the end Yor’s team lost, the mysterious woman was still happy to invite her to eat with her friends. After inviting Yor to become a regular member of their friend group, the woman revealed her identity as Melinda Desmond, the wife of Loid’s target.

You are friends with Melinda?!

al @lesundone spy x family 66/



YOR LMFAOOOOO i love her so much spy x family 66/YOR LMFAOOOOO i love her so much https://t.co/IHgJmLDd6w

Spy X Family Chapter 66 starts with Loid reacting to the news of Yor’s new friend. Loid was surprised that Yor befriended the wife of the former Prime Minister, something Yor did not know about. As the couple continued talking, Loid started to wonder what Melinda wanted with Yor.

Yor remembered what happened after Melinda revealed her identity in the last chapter. She asked Yor if Anya was her daughter, mentioning that she heard their children fought on the first day of school. Yor tried to apologize but was immediately silenced by a stern-looking Melinda.

benny (🥜🦅+💧🔶) @anya2damian anyas tonitrus bolts. i bet most of the parents of eden know about anya from the first incident, but if melinda doesn’t even know anything else besides that, does she pay any attention to her family at all? seriously I can’t see melinda being a good or innocent person just from anyas tonitrus bolts. i bet most of the parents of eden know about anya from the first incident, but if melinda doesn’t even know anything else besides that, does she pay any attention to her family at all? seriously I can’t see melinda being a good or innocent person just from https://t.co/aTqw8fDOhp

Melinda’s friends told Yor that the Desmond family believes in the liberty of their children, meaning they normally do not intrude on their lives. After learning that Yor is the mother of Anya, Melinda was even more interested in her, prompting her to ask Yor to be a permanent member of their group.

Melinda drove Yor home, still talking about their children. Melinda commented on how happy her son seemed to be, wondering if Anya had anything to do with it. Yor told Melinda that she believes Anya and Damian are good friends. Melinda proclaimed how much she hopes their children can keep being friends, looking completely distressed.

Loid comes up with a plan

benny (🥜🦅+💧🔶) @anya2damian as said by loid. and, when loid is doing his spy thought stuff, he doesn’t mention demetrius at all, meaning he is probably even less close than the rest of the family. plus loid even mentions that the entire meeting between melinda and yor might’ve been a set up. there’s so much as said by loid. and, when loid is doing his spy thought stuff, he doesn’t mention demetrius at all, meaning he is probably even less close than the rest of the family. plus loid even mentions that the entire meeting between melinda and yor might’ve been a set up. there’s so much https://t.co/HYdsm8tfBY

Spy X Family Chapter 66 returns to the present, with Yor telling Anya about all the candy Melinda got for her. As mother and daughter talk, Loid starts to analyze the situation, explaining that Melinda is also a person of interest for WISE.

For a second, Loid starts to doubt that Yor encountered Melinda on purpose, suspecting his wife once again. Anya, who is listening to everything Loid is thinking, screams that it is her fault Yor had to go out that day, making Loid leave his doubts behind.

benny (🥜🦅+💧🔶) @anya2damian unconfirmed and unaddressed stuff from the meetings, and damian and anya don’t seem to be getting any closer either. how much do the staff know about damian, and how much does melinda know about him? if melinda knew anything, she probably would’ve brought up the handkercheif/ unconfirmed and unaddressed stuff from the meetings, and damian and anya don’t seem to be getting any closer either. how much do the staff know about damian, and how much does melinda know about him? if melinda knew anything, she probably would’ve brought up the handkercheif/ https://t.co/c2t3XU093C

Immediately, Loid started coming up with more theories, speculating that Donovan would probably send his wife after him. Since Anya is still hearing her father’s thoughts, she gets dizzy from all the information.

The war between Anya and Yor commences

Spy X Family Chapter 66 proceeds by revealing that Yor truly wants to keep being Melinda’s friend. She asks Loid if it is possible for her to continue going to the Mommy get-togethers that Melinda throws. Loid still feels uneasy about the idea, but nonetheless tells Yor she should do what makes her happy.

Yor is extremely happy with the news and is wondering what she should do the next time she sees Melinda. Meanwhile, Loid is considering how this could benefit him and his mission. If Yor becomes a close confidant of Melinda, he would be one step closer to accomplishing his goal.

Anya gets scared about this idea, thinking that Loid will get rid of her if he does not need her anymore. She declared internally that she will become Damian's friend before Yor becomes Melinda’s to help her father and not lose her family. The little girl runs back to her room to study a bit more, falling asleep almost immediately.

Informing the Shopkeeper

Reny🍊🌸 @reny_mm

9. Sir that was just small talk… no need to get suspicious…



Overall I think we’re entering a new arc that might eventually lead to the/one of the climaxes

With Anya and Yor ‘attacking’ on both fronts STRIX can be over+ 8. Yor you deserve good friends w/o ulterior motives 🥺9.Sir that was just small talk… no need to get suspicious…Overall I think we’re entering a new arc that might eventually lead to the/one of the climaxesWith Anya and Yor ‘attacking’ on both fronts STRIX can be over+ 8. Yor you deserve good friends w/o ulterior motives 🥺9. 😳 Sir that was just small talk… no need to get suspicious…Overall I think we’re entering a new arc that might eventually lead to the/one of the climaxesWith Anya and Yor ‘attacking’ on both fronts STRIX can be over+ https://t.co/Ie9ReaaHQm

Spy X Family Chapter 66 carries on later that same night, with Yor realizing she needs to inform her boss about her new acquaintance. The next day, we can see that the Shopkeeper is happy to allow her to continue this new friendship.

The Shopkeeper tells Yor not to associate with Donovan’s political beliefs because this could cause Loid to suspect her. Yor mentioned that Loid would not have a problem since he is interested in Donovan’s party. After hearing about this, Yor’s boss starts acting weird, as if he is suspicious of something.

Befriending Damian?

Spy x Family Chapter 66 makes the final cut, showing Anya arriving at Eden Academy. As soon as Becky arrives, Anya tells her she wants to befriend Damian, something Becky interprets as a love declaration. Becky tells her friend that she should bump into Damian when he passes near a corner, as there is a legend that states that this action will join the two kids forever.

Anya attempted to do this but Damian was prepared to evade her attack. Anya, furious because of the boy’s mockery, spills her lunch on his head. Spy X Family Chapter 66 ends with Damian chasing Anya, while the girl laments her failed plan.

Final thoughts

jessica @iseulcloud



naurrrrrr because of what yor said about loid being interested in donovan’s unity party, shopkeeper’s gonna be looking into him now ‍ gl to my dude because shopkeeper is scary… // spy x family 66 spoilersnaurrrrrr because of what yor said about loid being interested in donovan’s unity party, shopkeeper’s gonna be looking into him nowgl to my dude because shopkeeper is scary… // spy x family 66 spoilersnaurrrrrr because of what yor said about loid being interested in donovan’s unity party, shopkeeper’s gonna be looking into him now 😵‍💫 gl to my dude because shopkeeper is scary…

Spy X Family Chapter 66 is an excellent way to establish the events that will transpire in this new arc. Melinda is not as friendly as she seems, considering she is hiding many secrets that concern her family. Yor and Anya are trying to get closer to their respective Donovan family members, although for completely opposite reasons.

It also establishes that the Shopkeeper is starting to doubt Loid, which could mean problems for agent Twilight in the future. It seems like this new arc will revolve around various characters and many different subplots.

Sean Gaffney @Toukochan Spy x Family 66: As expected, things are turning ominous. Spy x Family 66: As expected, things are turning ominous.

Overall, the chapter was really enjoyable, even when it was mostly filled with exposition. We have no idea as of yet what could happen in the next chapter, although it will most likely have to do with the Donovan family again. Let’s hope all the promises Spy X Family Chapter 66 indirectly made to fans with all this exposition are fulfilled in a satisfying manner in the future.

