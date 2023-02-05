Spy X Family chapter 75: Anya befriends Desmond, learns about Melinda's personality

Spy X Family chapter 75 is out as Anya has finally managed to befriend Damian after months of her attempts to get close to him. While the fact that Operation Strix finally has a few openings is certainly something to celebrate, it is certainly not the part that left fans urging for more, as Anya learned something quite peculiar about Desmond's mother Melinda.

The previous chapter saw Anya managing to convince Red Circus group leader Billy Squire to let them go. As he tried to surrender himself, his teammate out of desperation tried to put all the children in danger. However, Becky's butler saved the day.

Spy X Family chapter 75: Anya invites herself to Damian's home

Becky, Anya, Damian, and Bill as seen in Spy X Family chapter 75 (Image via Shueisha)

Spy X Family chapter 75 opened with a Stella Star ceremony as Anya Forger, Becky Blackbell, Damian Desmond, and Bill Watkins were each given a Stella Star for the courage they showed during the Red Circus group incident. They were also to be interviewed by the press, however, Eden Academy rejected the requests.

The chapter then focused on the flashback of the events after the incident as the SSS helped rescue the hostages, following which the information blackout was lifted. The parents of the students were informed as they were to soon drop by to collect their children; even children who stayed in the Academy were allowed to return to their homes.

Anya Forger as seen in Spy X Family chapter 75 (Image via Sheisha)

Soon, all except for Anya and Damian's parents arrived and picked them up. Given that the latter was sure that his parents would not come to pick him up, he found it odd that Anya's parents hadn't arrived either. Instead of his usual demeanor to tease her, Damian chose to praise Anya and apologized for his behavior. The latter did the same as she praised how the former tried to save her from the bomb.

Damian instantly gets flustered as he reveals that anyone would have done that to rescue a friend. This makes Anya realize that he has now acknowledged her as a friend, which she misinterprets as a bestie and invites herself to his home along with her parents. This was off-putting for Damian as he thought that Anya was only trying to be his friend due to his family name.

Anya Forger as seen in Spy X Family chapter 75 (Image via Sheisha)

Damian expresses how he barely has any relationship with his family, which is evident from the fact that no one had come to pick him up. Immediately after, Yor arrives to pick Anya up as she starts bawling upon seeing her mother. At the same time, it is revealed that Loid has also come to check on Anya, although in disguise.

Damian's mom, Melinda Desmond, reaches right about then as she was terrified of what misfortune could have fallen upon her dear son. Both of them start to cry as Melinda is looking forward to cooking dinner for her son.

Melinda Desmond as seen in Spy X Family chapter 75 (Image via Sheisha)

Just then, Damian asks his mother not to tell his father about him crying. This completely switches Melinda as her thoughts are altered. Only moments ago, her thoughts revealed how much she loved her son, but the moment she hears about her husband, her earlier thoughts get mixed up with negative emotions as well, which reveal her hate for her son.

Final thoughts on Spy X Family chapter 75

Spy X Family chapter 75 revealed how Melinda Desmond had some strong emotions towards her son. While she certainly loved him, there was some part of him that she hated. Meanwhile, Anya's plan to befriend Damian has finally become successful as fans can hope to see more of their interactions in the upcoming chapters.

