Spy x Family chapter 72: The Red Circus make their demands, Henderson tries to negotiate with the hijackers

Spy x Family chapter 72 has finally dropped after some delay, and fans will finally get to witness the police's efforts to rescue the Eden Academy students. Their bus had been hijacked by the Red Circus group, who were planning to go to a certain location. However, Anya's power of telepathy allowed her to find the location and tip off the police.

The previous chapter ended with the police responding to Anya and Becky's tip as they were successful in stopping the hijacked bus. In the meantime, both Anya and Damian had bombs planted around their necks, both of which, fortunately, were fakes.

Spy x Family chapter 72 gave fans hints about the Red Circus group

The hijackers as seen in Spy x Family chapter 72 (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 72 opens with the Berlint City Police arriving to rescue the Eden Academy students, which saw the students jump off their seats with joy. However, the hijackers instantly had them sit back down by threatening them with a gunshot.

With no other way out for the hijackers, they asked the students to cover the bus windows with some cloth, following which, their leader left the bus with Damian to announce their demands. For one, they wanted all 17 of their imprisoned Red Circus members to be freed. Along with that, the hijackers demanded the police to escort them out of the country to Nortica and asked them to prepare a plane for them at Brumbalow Airport.

An SSS officer as seen in Spy x Family chapter 72 (Image via Shueisha)

Moments later, the SSS arrived at the location, unwilling to hear the hijacker's demands, and decided to storm the bus. Their priority was to fight off terrorists, believing that it was much more important than saving a few civilians. However, the head of the police managed to stop them from taking any harsh actions.

Elsewhere, Sylvia Sherwood acquired a lead on the second school bus as the same was passed on to the SSS. Upon hearing this news, Yuri Briar volunteered to investigate the same. Apparently, he had a good grasp of the district, and could later also be seen to have located the second bus.

Yuri Briar as seen in Spy x Family chapter 72 (Image via Shueisha)

In the meantime, since the kids on the bus were gradually getting tired both mentally and physically, the hijackers allowed the police to bring food and water to them. However, the hijackers wanted the rations to be delivered by a school faculty member only. Henderson, who was present in the crowd that had gathered, volunteered for the task, hoping that his presence would put his students' minds at ease.

Once he entered the bus with rations, he asked the hijackers to take him instead of the teacher that was held hostage as the latter did not feel well. The hijackers complied, and Henderson was taken hostage instead. The students were pleased to see him as they finally received some rations. As they started having the same, Henderson tried to negotiate with the Hijackers.

Henderson spots Anya and Damian (Image via Shueisha)

The leader revealed that while he too had a daughter, she was killed by the state. The Red Circus was a group that was made to advocate for peace and equality. However, the state did not comply with the same, and thus they wanted to make them suffer as much as they could.

Final thoughts on Spy x Family chapter 72

The Red Circus leader as seen in Spy x Family chapter 72 (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 72 saw the Berlint City Police and the SSS trying to deal with the hijackers with vastly different approaches. Given how the Red Circus group has repeatedly complied with the police's requests, it really does seem like all they want is to advocate for peace. However, their past and the way the state dealt with them had pushed them to take drastic measures.

The next chapter could most likely follow Yuri Briar after he successfully managed to locate the second Eden Academy bus.

Poll : 0 votes