Spy X Family chapter 75: Release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Spy X Family chapter 75 is set to be released on Monday, February 6, at 12 am JST according to MangaPlus and VIZ. The chapter is likely to deal with the aftermath of the Red Circus arc and how Anya’s parents deal with their daughter being in danger.

The manga returns to its bi-weekly serialization with Spy X Family chapter 75. The previous chapter showed a bittersweet end to the hostage situation involving Anya and her friends. While Yor did appear in that chapter, she and Loid are expected to fully return to the story in this issue.

Spy X Family chapter 75 is likely to show the aftermath of the Red Circus arc

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Spy x Family, Ch. 74: Anya’s had enough and stands up to the school bus hijackers! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3J17AYh Spy x Family, Ch. 74: Anya’s had enough and stands up to the school bus hijackers! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3J17AYh https://t.co/ex3Y5YGq3l

Readers can avail of Spy X Family chapter 75 on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, MangaPlus app, and Shonen Jump+ app at the following international times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, February 5

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, February 5

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, February 5

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, February 5

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Sunday, February 5

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, February 5

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Monday, February 6

Recap of Spy X Family chapter 74

Anya reminds Billy of Biddy (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha)

Spy X Family chapter 74 saw Anya use Biddy’s words to express to Billy the wrongness of the Red Circus’ endeavors. Shaken, Billy decided to let her off the bus, but knowing that she stayed his hand, the girl refused to leave. Billy’s companions, especially Vadim the bus driver, became agitated by their leader’s indecisiveness and tried to invoke his anger by mentioning Biddy.

However, Billy remembered that Biddy had grown up to be a kind and compassionate young woman. His memory of his daughter’s words caused Billy to realize that he was supporting a movement that had long gone astray. Refusing to sully Biddy’s memories any further, Billy took the bomb and walked off the bus, surrendering to the SSS.

Martha saves Anya (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha)

However, Vadim took Anya hostage and tried to threaten her with a gun. While the SSS tried to take him down without a care for Anya’s safety, Becky’s butler Martha subdued the terrorist with a taser gun and saved Anya. After members of the Red Circus were taken into custody and the students were returned home, the events featured in the evening news.

What to expect in Spy X Family chapter 75

Spy X Family chapter 75 will likely follow up with the beginning of the previous chapter where Yor was worried about Anya not returning home and had conflicting reports from the school and other guardians. While Yuri did appear in this arc, both Loid and Yor have been absent throughout. Considering the nature of the work, it would be a blow to both of them to learn that they were unable to help their daughter during such a crisis.

Becky and Anya at the end of the crisis (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha)

Spy X Family chapter 75 will likely return to Eden Academy post this hijacking incident. The hours Anya, Becky, and Damian have spent as hostages will leave a deep impact on their bond.

Damian’s attempt to save Anya will surely elevate him in her opinion and might push the Friendship Scheme to the next stage. After learning of Martha’s service towards their daughter, the Forgers are likely to be in closer contact with the Blackbells, leading to Twilight gaining new allies.

