Spy X Family chapter 74: Red Circus arc comes to an unexpected end, Anya and Martha save the day

Spy X Family chapter 74 marks the conclusion of the Red Circus arc. This arc was undoubtedly the most relevant commentary on the current political climate that mangaka Tatsuya Endo has made so far in the series. The ending of the arc, while in keeping with the goofy nature of the manga, manages to be both apt and logical.

In the previous chapters, a terrorist organization called the Red Circus hijacked two of Eden Academy’s school buses. Anya’s bus was held hostage by the ringleader Billy Squire, who was driven by the memory of his daughter’s death. The SSS tried to move in on the targets, uncaring of the hostages and unaware of the explosive inside the bus. Anya, learning the entire situation, decided to take action.

Spy X Family chapter 74: Billy’s sudden realization and Martha’s quick actions save Anya and the hostages

Spy X Family chapter 74 begins with Yor getting worried about Anya not returning home from the field trip yet. She calls Eden Academy and is informed that the field trip ran long. But when she calls another parent, she learns that the Field Trip was canceled and the other children have returned home.

Back at the first bus, while the SSS wants to take Billy Squire alive, they are amenable to killing everyone if it suits their purpose. Meanwhile, Anya has gotten down from her seat without any plans, but she realizes that asking for the ration to be delivered will keep the soldiers from moving in.

Spy X Family chapter 74: Anya’s plan

While everyone is shocked at her nerves, Anya uses Biddy’s words, which she has learned from reading Billy’s thoughts, to ask for more food. Her words trigger billy’s memories and he keeps remembering more of Biddy’s words. Anya keeps reading his thoughts and repeating the same words back at him.

Frustrated, Billy takes off her collar and allows her to go free, remarking that her presence is hindering his ability to think. However, Anya, realizing that billy won’t do anything bad while she is on the bus, refuses to leave. Billy is shocked by the solidarity and bravery of these children and completely misunderstands the situation.

Spy X Family chapter 74: Billy’s introspection

Billy's hilarious misunderstanding in Spy X Family chapter 74 (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Spy X Family)

He starts to think that perhaps the children are not getting enough food at home since Anya seems to be more upset about not getting to eat than at the prospect of being blown up. He wonders if the Ostaninan Economy has declined to such a degree that even Donovan Desmond and Eden Academy are unable to provide their children with food.

Billy asks Anya why she is so concerned about everyone’s food, and the girl quotes Loid’s words “I want to make a world where kids don’t need to cry.” Needless to say, such words are entirely out of place for a child, but billy is impressed nonetheless and starts to wonder if his definition of inequality is flawed. However, the driver, Vadim, keeps a cool head and urges billy to take revenge for his daughter.

Spy X Family chapter 74: Billy surrenders

Billy Sees biddy in Anya (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Spy X Family)

However, Billy remembers when Biddy took the food from their home to feed stray cats and came home injured because she was keeping the larger cats from devouring the entire food. Billy used to be a uniformed officer and had instilled a sense of altruism in his daughter, which made her kind and righteous. Despite not having much to eat themselves, Biddy managed to give away to both people and animals on the streets.

Realizing that he is walking the wrong path and sullying his daughter’s memory, Billy takes the bags of explosives and the gun and walks out of the Bus. He has always known that the Red Circus has been going astray, but he finally realizes that nothing can justify holding children, hostage. He surrenders, claiming that he is the ringleader and had coerced the others to join his schemes.

Spy X Family chapter 74: A thrilling conclusion

Martha comes to the rescue in Spy X Family chapter 74 (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Spy X Family)

Seeing that their game is up, Vadim tries to elope with the bus but is stopped by the armored vehicles. He jumps out of the bus holding Anya hostage at gunpoint. While the police want to save the child, the SSS have no such qualms and are ready to fire at Vadim. However, Martha knocks the snipers out of balance and Takes Vadim out with a taser gun.

After she saves Anya, Martha reunites her with Becky. Seeing that no one is harmed, Billy quietly walks away with the police. As the children rejoice, The evening news finally announces what had taken place, emphasizing that the perpetrators were caught and no one was harmed.

Final Thoughts

Billy decides to surrender (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Spy X Family)

Spy X Family chapter 74 reiterates the notion that the SSS does not care about the citizens at all. It also highlights how the conscience of an empathetic man can tolerate continuous wrongdoings, even for personal revenge. Billy’s realization of the murky nature of his undertaking and how his compliance with such unethical operations is an insult to Biddy’s memory is a natural culmination of his character arc.

Martha is clearly a highly trained operative. She is likely an Eden alumnus and has a past of uniformed service. It wouldn’t be surprising if she turns out to be a former member of the Garden or a WISE agent who chose to stay in Ostania for good. Her affection for Becky and the Blackbells is genuine, however.

Anya uses Biddy's words in Spy X Family chapter 74 (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Spy X Family)

Spy X Family chapter 74 highlights Anya’s ability to think on her feet and her innate knowledge of human emotions. While she does it for a good cause, she does end up manipulating Billy’s emotions, a trait that will flourish more under Twilight’s guidance. Speaking of her parents, while Yor does appear in this chapter, she and Loid have been largely absent in this arc. The next chapter will likely show their reaction to this whole ordeal.

