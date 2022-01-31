Zelina Vega shows her love for Naruto again by entering WWE Royal Rumble in full Madara Uchiha gear

While Zelina Vega eliminating Sasha banks was a shocker in this year’s women’s Royal Rumble, fans were equally excited to see her enter the ring in full Madara Uchiha costume. Vega was the seventh wrestler to enter the ring, and her entrance was one of the highlights of the night for fans.

This is not the first time she has sported Naruto gear, but fans have always got a little more excited over Madara Uchiha.

Naruto fans rejoice as Zelina Vega, in Madara gear, eliminates Sasha Banks, in Sailor Moon outfit

In the women’s Royal Rumble on Saturday, Zelina entered seventh in the legendary event. She surprised her fans when she entered the ring in meticulously crafted gear resembling Madara Uchiha’s Armor. Neil Kaplan, Madara’s voice actor in the English dub, introduced her.

Zelina Vega herself is a fan of the Naruto series, and she has sported gear inspired by the franchise many times before. She has worn costumes inspired by the Akatsuki, Kakashi Hatake, and Naruto Uzumaki.

The 31-year-old has even sported a tattoo inspired by Naruto. Needless to say, the wrestler has never shied away from expressing her love for the series.

However, as one of the most popular characters in the franchise, Madara Uchiha is the most iconic antagonist and one of the strongest Shinobis in the series. Naruto fans have always loved Madara, and seeing their favorite wrestler celebrate her love for the series by donning an outfit inspired by the infamous Uchiha has won several hearts.

Zelina Vega was not the only one in this year’s Royal Rumble to openly express their love for anime. Before her, Sasha Banks entered the ring in an outfit inspired by Sailor Moon, which equally pleased and excited fans.

Vega went on to eliminate Banks yesterday, and it was one of the biggest shocks. While many fans were saddened, the former was universally lauded for her performance.

Some fans even joked that since Vega, in her Madara costume, overpowered Banks in her Sailor Moon costume, Madara Uchiha is clearly stronger than Sailor Moon.

Wrestling fans were on the edge of their seat throughout the battle. A few pleasantly pointed out that star-wrestlers like Zelina Vega and Sasha Banks sporting anime-inspired gear during an event like the Royal Rumble is encouraging their fans to express their love for anime as well.

