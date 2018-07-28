5 unknown facts you may not know about WWE superstar Zelina Vega

Naveen K FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 8.95K // 28 Jul 2018, 19:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ever since his move to the main roster, former NXT champion Andrade "Cien" Almas has impressed everyone with his in-ring skills as he put up two great matches with WWE Champion AJ Styles and Rusev over the last two weeks. There were reports that the officials backstage are high on him and he could be at the receiving end of a big push in the upcoming months.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

All this seemed impossible for him a year and a half back when he was putting over wrestlers in NXT. Even then, he was very good inside the ring and was struggling with the mic in his hands. That's when he was accompanied by Zelina Vega (Thea Trinidad) and since then, he has been one of the bright spots in whichever brand he represented.

Zelina made a big difference for him and accompanied him to the main roster where there are hardly any managers for the "superstars who appear on a regular basis". Zelina is also a wrestler who wrestled under the ring name "Rosita" in TNA and other indy promotions. After taking part in a few singles matches in NXT, she could well make her main roster in-ring debut in the near future as there were indications for a possible feud between Zelina and Lana.

Let us take a look at five things which you may not know about Thea Trinidad aka Zelina Vega.

She was a part of Adam Rose's Rosebuds

Yet another wrestler from the Rosebud who is more successful than Adam Rose

Many might have forgotten one-fourth of the faction "Social Outcasts", Adam Rose. Rose didn't accomplish much when he was in the WWE and was accompanied to the ring by a group of enthusiastic party-goers known as the Rosebuds.

This group of revelers would support Rose and eventually catch him as in his leap of faith, before dancing off into the night. Most of the wrestlers who are successful today were a part of the famous Adam Rose's Rosebuds.

The list of wrestlers includes former ROH superstar and the man behind Chris Jericho's List of Jericho, Jimmy Jacobs, Simon Gotch, Elias, former WWE Smackdown Live Women's Champion Becky Lynch, the current WWE Smackdown Live Women's Champion Carmella, WWE Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, former WWE US Champion Kalisto, James Ellsworth, Mr.Monster in the Bank Braun Strowman etc.

Thea Trinidad was also occasionally a part of the group when she made it to a tryout in WWE.

1 / 5 NEXT