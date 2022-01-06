Jujutsu Kaisen 0 crosses 5 billion yen at the box office: New poster and ending single released

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has been making waves in the Japanese box office since its release on December 24, 2021. By January 1, 2022, unofficial sources claimed that Jujutsu Kaisen 0 had grossed over 5 billion yen at the box office. Official sources recently confirmed the news. Along with the ending single, which was released on YouTube, MAPPA also released a new poster to celebrate the success of the movie.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 enjoys unprecedented success at Japanese box office

After a Christmas Eve premiere, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 had already broken many records. With 1.05 billion yen in revenue after the first day, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 had the highest opening day collection in 2021 in Japan, and the second highest all time opening day collection for an anime movie after Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie.

A whopping 15000 people opted for the earliest midnight screening across 58 screens. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is currently running on 418 screens across Japan, including IMAX, and TOHO Animation had distributed 5 million copies of Jujutsu Kaisen 0.5 booklets as well.

As per official reports, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has collected 2.6 billion yen after the first 3 days and collected 5.87 billion yen (roughly 51 million USD) after 11 days. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 became the second fastest anime movie to reach the 5-billion-yen mark and overtook Howl’s Moving Castle in the process. The movie is also outpacing Evangelion 3.0+1.0, which was the highest grossing anime film of 2021.

So far 4.3 million viewers have watched the film. The official Jujutsu Kaisen anime account had called it “a blockbuster of the Special Grade.” Studio MAPPA released a new poster of the movie to celebrate the success, featuring Okkotsu Yuta and the line “How rude, this is pure love.” This is a line Yuta says to Suguru Getou at the end of their fight in the manga.

Additionally, the music video from King Gnu for the song "Sakayume" was released on YouTube today. “Sakayume” or “Contradictory Dreams” is the ending theme song for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie. The opening theme song, “Ichizu” or “the Only Way”, was also sung by King Gnu.

No information about the international release of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has been revealed as of yet. Some rumors suggest that the film will be released on streaming platforms, such as Funimation or Crunchyroll, instead of in theaters overseas. They also claim that the movie will be available to the international audience by the end of January, 2022.

With Funimation recently promoting the movie, and Medialink having already obtained a license, the rumors might not be completely off the mark. However, no official confirmation of a worldwide release has been mentioned by MAPPA or TOHO Animation yet.

