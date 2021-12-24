New illustration from Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie is the only solace for international fans

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie was released today in Japan, and as of yet, there is no news of it being released internationally. Amidst the despair of international fans, director Sunghoo Park released a new illustration, which brought a little reprieve to us and reminded everyone that international fans might have to wait until the latter half of next year to watch Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie legally.

Director Sunghoo Park’s illustration to commemorate the release of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie

Director Park himself does the illustration. It depicts Yuuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki sitting on a couch, watching the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie on the television.

On the screen, Yuta Okkotsu takes his stance against Suguru Getou, who is not on the screen, as Rika Orimoto manifests behind him. This scene from the movie was released earlier in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 trailer. There is no new information here.

The couch Yuuji, Megumi, and Nobara are sitting on is the same couch where Gojo had Yuuji do his training during the period that Yuuji spent in hiding after his “death.” Both the television and the couch are from the same setting, and Yuuji is drawn holding one of the Cursed toys of Principal Yaga, the same one which he had used to train his control over his Curse energy.

Kayarin @Kayarin7 @soukatsu_ Nobara, what happened to your grudge against Okkotsu-senpai for robbing you of the opportunity of a trip to Kyoto 😂 @soukatsu_ Nobara, what happened to your grudge against Okkotsu-senpai for robbing you of the opportunity of a trip to Kyoto 😂 https://t.co/LJYPCLfoyi

Nobara’s speech bubble says, “Okkotsu-senpai is pretty cool, isn’t he?” many fans find it a hilarious touch, given that during the Goodwill event with Kyoto Jujutsu High, Nobara declared her hatred for Yuta because his performance in the previous year had shifted the event to Tokyo, and therefore prevented Nobara’s trip to Kyoto.

Jujutsu Kaisen @JujutsuKaisen Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie stills released by TOHO Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie stills released by TOHO https://t.co/JiDa8htYlJ

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie had a midnight screening today in Japan, and approximately 15,000 people have opted for the earliest midnight screening. MAPPA or director Park have given no hints towards a second season or an international release. However, Jujutsu Kaisen’s popularity and the eagerness amongst international fans for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie prove a high demand for a second season.

Jujutsu Kaisen @JujutsuKaisen Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is out now in theatres in Japan! Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is out now in theatres in Japan! https://t.co/LWjDGgkUJ1

While only fanning the flame amongst international fans by reminding us of our inability to view Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie anytime soon, this illustration reassures everyone that there will soon be an announcement about the film's global release.

Also Read Article Continues below

It's hard to say when Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie will be available internationally on big screens, but different streaming platforms will likely pick it up and make it available earlier.

Edited by Srijan Sen