Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury’s new trailer reveals release date and cast

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury is one of the most awaited anime series of 2022. The announcement regarding the new installment of the Gundam franchise raised the bar of excitement among the Gundam fanatics, as it will be succeeding Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, which ran from 2016 to 2017.
On June 17, 2022, the official website of the series released the first teaser featuring the protagonist of the series, Suletta Mercury, with her mobile suit, the Gundam Aerial.
No additional details regarding the upcoming installment were revealed with the teaser. However, on July 14, 2022, the forthcoming installment surprised everyone by dropping its official trailer.
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury’s official trailer unveils additional details
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury has finally released an official trailer, which gives a glimpse of the upcoming events in the series and also features several never-seen-before characters who will be playing a pivotal role.
The trailer kicked off by showing the Asticassia School of Technology orbiting in space, which serves as a primary setting for the series.
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury is the first new Gundam TV anime in seven years, which is set to be released in October 2022. Moreover, fans have a lot of expectations from the series, as for the first time in its history, the Gundam mainline series has introduced its first female hero, Suletta Mercury.
This is how the official website of the anime describes the story:
"A.S. (Ad Stella) 122― An era when a multitude of corporations have entered space and built a huge economic system. A lone girl from the remote planet Mercury transfers to the Asticassia School of Technology, run by the Beneritt Group, which dominates the mobile suit industry. Her name is Suletta Mercury. With a scarlet light burning in her pure heart, this girl walks step by step through a new world."
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury staff
- Director & Co-Director: Hiroshi Kobayashi & Ryo Ando
- Studio: Sunrise
- Script Writer: Ichiro Okouchi
- Editor: Kengo Shigemura
- Character Designer: Mogumo with Marie Tagashira, Juro Toida, & Hirotoshi Takaya
- Art Director: Ayumi Satō
- Director of Photography: Shōta Kodera
- Color Design: Kazuko Kikuchi
- Art Design: Tomoaki Okada, Kenichi Morioka, Kazushige Kanehira, Junichirō Tamamori, & Yasuyoshi Uetsu
- Music Composer: Takashi Ohmama
- 3D CG Directors: Shinichi Miyakaze
- Sound Director: Jin Aketagawa
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury cast
- Suletta Mercury: Kana Ichinose
- Ericht Samaya: Kana Ichinose
- Miorine Rembran: Lynn
- Sarius Zenelli: Atsushi Ono
- Elnora Samaya: Mamiko Noto
- Nadim Samaya: Hiroshi Tsuchida
- Wendy Olent: Yō Taichi
- Nyla Bertran: Sachiko Kojima
- Delling Rembran: Naoya Uchida
- Cardo Nabo: Miyuki Ichijou
- Kenanji Avery: Yōji Ueda
- Vim Jeturk: Tetsuo Kanao
